Police Commissioner Says Tougher Measures Coming To Deal With Gun Violence – St. Lucia Times News

Black Immigrant Daily News

Acting Police Commissioner Crusita Descartes-Pelius has disclosed that tougher measures are in the pipeline to deal with gun violence and has called for patience.

Descartes-Pelius spoke to reporters on Monday after a bloody weekend in which two men were fatally shot, and fourteen people sustained gunshot injuries in separate incidents.

The nation’s top cop expressed condolences to the families of homicide victims throughout Saint Lucia.

“We are putting measures in place – tougher measures to deal with the scourge of gun violence in this country,” Descartes-Pelius explained.

“Be patient. In the coming says you will see the actions of the police,” the Acting Police Commissioner stated.

Regarding the Crime Hotline – 555, Descartes-Pelius told reporters it was “quite functional”.

“Let me implore members of the public to give information to support us in our fight against crime to make Saint Lucia a better place,” she said, adding that crime is everyone’s business and not solely the responsibility of the police to address.

“We need all hands on deck,” the Acting Police Commissioner asserted.

NewsAmericasNow.com