PM Pierre congratulates Gaston Browne on election victory

Prime Minister Browne and newly elected Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, the Hon. Philip J. Pierre before the swearing of his Cabinet today/Digital photos by Office of the Prime Minister/AUGUTS 2021

Prime Minister Philip J Pierre has congratulated Prime Minister Gaston Browne and the Antigua & Barbuda Labour Party (BLP) on securing a victory in the general elections held on Wednesday.

Gaston Browne was re-elected to office for the third time after securing nine of the seventeen seats.

“The people have spoken and entrusted you with leading them for yet another term. I pray for your Government’s success, especially during this volatile global climate,” Prime Minister Pierre said Friday.

Browne is the first Prime Minister in the country’s history to win three consecutive general elections.

