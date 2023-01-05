PM Gonsalves commends Guyana for it’s affordable housing program

Black Immigrant Daily News

This country’s Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has praised Guyana’s affordable Housing Program as a great initiative.

Dr. Gonsalves, who is on a four-day visit to Guyana, visited the DurvaVilla Apartments and Low-Income Houses in Great Diamond, East Bank Demerara Guyana yesterday.

He announced plans to import fifty houses from Guyana, as part of the rebuilding process in the aftermath of the April 2021 volcanic eruptions.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/IMPORT-HOUSES.mp3

