PM among over one thousand delegates attending International Energy Conference and Expo in Guyana

Black Immigrant Daily News
The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG
More than one thousand delegates are continuing discussions today at the Guyana International Energy Conference and Expo, which opened yesterday at the Marriott Hotel on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves was among delegates addressing the opening ceremony.
He stressed the need for Guyana to play a major role in the leadership of the Regional Integration Movement.
https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/REGIONAL-INTEGRATION.mp3
Meanwhile, the President of Guyana Dr. Irfaan Ali says they are building a country to function in a world 2030 and beyond.
https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/IRFAAN-INTEGRATION.mp3
Related
NewsAmericasNow.com