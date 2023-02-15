PM among over one thousand delegates attending International Energy Conference and Expo in Guyana

Black Immigrant Daily News

More than one thousand delegates are continuing discussions today at the Guyana International Energy Conference and Expo, which opened yesterday at the Marriott Hotel on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves was among delegates addressing the opening ceremony.

He stressed the need for Guyana to play a major role in the leadership of the Regional Integration Movement.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/REGIONAL-INTEGRATION.mp3

Meanwhile, the President of Guyana Dr. Irfaan Ali says they are building a country to function in a world 2030 and beyond.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/IRFAAN-INTEGRATION.mp3

NewsAmericasNow.com