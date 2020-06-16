Latest News
Home » International News » PM accused of ‘culture war’ over role of key aide in racial disparity commission

PM accused of ‘culture war’ over role of key aide in racial disparity commission

Boris Johnson has been accused of waging a “culture war” by Labour after reports his new commission on racial inequalities is being set up by a No 10 aide who has cast doubt on the existence of institutional racism. The Prime Minister announced the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities after a series of anti-racism protests on British streets triggered by the death in the US of George Floyd while in police custody. The Guardian reported that Mr Johnson’s adviser Munira Mirza – who has hit out at the “culture of grievance” among anti-racism campaigners – has been heavily involved in setting up the commission. The involvement of Ms…

Copyright 2010 - Dutch Caribbean News