PM accused of ‘culture war’ over role of key aide in racial disparity commission

Boris Johnson has been accused of waging a “culture war” by Labour after reports his new commission on racial inequalities is being set up by a No 10 aide who has cast doubt on the existence of institutional racism. The Prime Minister announced the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities after a series of anti-racism protests on British streets triggered by the death in the US of George Floyd while in police custody. The Guardian reported that Mr Johnson’s adviser Munira Mirza – who has hit out at the “culture of grievance” among anti-racism campaigners – has been heavily involved in setting up the commission. The involvement of Ms…