Plane carrying military equipment crashes in northern Greece, killing eight people

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)A cargo plane crashed in northern Greece on Saturday, killing all eight people on board and raising concerns about the Serbian military equipment it was carrying.

The plane was transporting equipment including illuminating mortar shells and training shells to Bangladesh when it crashed near Eleftheroupoli in the northeastern Kavala region, the Serbian Minister of Defense Neboj?a Stefanovi? said, according to Reuters. He added that all eight crew members had been killed.

According to Greek public broadcaster ERT, the aircraft was carrying “dangerous cargo.” Smoke and intense heat, as well as a white substance found near the crash site, raised concerns over possible toxicity, Marios Apostolidis, a major general in the Greek fire brigade, said.

Officials urged people living near the crash site not to approach the wreckage and to keep windows closed. Locals described a scene of devastation. “The plane was already burning while it crashed. There was a big explosion, like a mushroom, like a nuclear bomb,” one unnamed male resident told ERT.

“My stomach clenched, when I saw that mushroom,” another resident said.

