Minister Wyatt-Ras a bishita centro di cuido den marco di fortalecimento di cooperacion cu SVGA Na ImSan ta celebrando Siman di Ambulance poniendo “un tiki luz” riba su trahadornan Ta purba yega na e hobennan via scol cu campañanan actual “No cay den trampa” Centro di Bario Noord hunto cu CMM ta presenta charla titula “HABRI BO WOWO” Structura salarial y sistema di compensacion pronto den Parlamento Fiscal a exigi 3 aña di prison pa dos hoben cu a basha bala riba un auto den San Nicolas
World News

Photos: Provocative Jerusalem march by right-wing Israelis raises tensions 

26 May 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Promote your business with NAN

Thousands of right-wing Israelis have marched through occupied East Jerusalem to celebrate Israel’s occupation of the city in 1967 following the Six-Day War.

They made their way through Palestinian neighbourhoods, chanting “death to Arabs” and anti-Islamic slogans.

Police forces were dispatched in advance, as the settlers regularly assault and harass Palestinians in the Muslim quarter.

Right-wing Israelis also stormed the headquarters of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood.

Last year’s procession, held during the first year of the Gaza war, saw ultranationalist Israelis attack a Palestinian journalist in the Old City and call for violence against Palestinians. Four years ago, the march contributed to the outbreak of an 11-day war in Gaza.

 

Support us

Related News

11 May 2025

Is due process different for undocumented immigrants as Trump claims? 

30 April 2025

Spain’s grid denies renewable energy to blame for massive blackout 

05 May 2025

Trump orders rebuilding and reopening of notorious Alcatraz prison 

02 May 2025

Trump administration designates two Haitian gangs as ‘terrorist groups’ 