Photos of the Day: November 30, 2022

A Moko Jumbie entertains tourists who came off the MSC Seashore cruiseship which docked in Port of Spain on Wednesday. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.

If you’d like to be featured in our daily photo galleries, please e-mail us a photo to [email protected] with the caption “Photo of the Day” and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer.

PANACHE: Professor Liam Teague speaks at City Hall in San Fernando on Wednesday shortly after receiving the Keys to the City citation from the mayor. Photo by Marvin Hamilton

DRY DOG: This dog looks on as two men use a boat to traverse the flooded Chrysostom Street in Mafeking Village, Mayaro on Wednesday. Photo by Lincoln Holder

WATER WORK: TTEC workers had to use the utility’s newly acquired amphibious vehicle to reach overhead wires in the flooded-out Nabbie Street, Bamboo No. 2. Photo by Roger Jacob

AERIAL ATTACK: St Benedict’s player Jaden Grant, left, goes airborne as he tries to head past Chaguanas North Secondary keeper Aidan Raymond on Wednesday in the Coca Cola Intercol national quarter-finals at the Fatima ground. Photo by Sureash Cholai

BAD ROAD: A man points to the potholed-scarred Spring Valley Trace Road in Tobago on Wednesday. Residents say the road may soon be unpassable if urgent repairs are not done. Photo by David Ried

FERRIED: Five days after flooding first started, residents of Nabbie Street, Vamboo N0.2 still had to use boat on Wednesday to get to and from their homes. Photo by Roger Jacob

