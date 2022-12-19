Photos of the Day: December 19

Black Immigrant Daily News

MUMMY, OUR KEYS: Kailyn McKnight cannot conceal her glee as she looks at the keys to her new home which she and her mother Allison Rian McKnight collected at an HDC key-distribution ceremony at The Village Plaza, Edinburgh 500 on Monday. Photo by Marvin Hamilton

Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.

If you’d like to be featured in our daily photo galleries, please e-mail us a photo to [email protected] with the caption “Photo of the Day” and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer.

WATCHING ON ALL SIDES: Three police officers stand in a triangle allowing them to see all sides as they conducted a foot patrol on busy Charlotte Street in Port of Spain on Monday afternoon. Photo by Angelo Marcell

The Blackman family of Louis D’Or check out mats on sale at Stumpy’s Emporium, Canaan on Monday. Photo by David Hamilton

INSPECTION: Agriculture Minister Kazim Hosein, and Minister in that ministry Avinash Singh, right, examine freshly slaughtered goats in the freezer room of the Sugarcane Feed Centre in Longdenville on Monday. Photo by Marvin Hamilton

DONE DEAL: National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, left, and China’s ambassador Fang Qiu shake hands after the signing of an MoU on Monday in which the Chinese government has agreed to fund the construction of a new Forensic Sciences Centre in Mt Hope. The signing took place at the International Waterfront Centre in Port of Spain. Photo by Roger Jacob

Police officers interact with street vendors during a foot patrol in San Fernando on Monday. Photo by Lincoln Holder

