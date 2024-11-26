Photos: Imran Khan supporters breach lockdown in Pakistan’s Islamabad 

Supporters seeking the release of Pakistan’s jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan broke through a ring of shipping containers locking down the capital, Islamabad, battled police, and ignored a government threat to respond with gunfire.

Police used tear gas to disperse the crowds on Tuesday, with reports of several people killed in clashes. Dozens more were injured, including journalists who were attacked by Khan’s supporters, who also beat a videographer covering the protests for The Associated Press news agency and broke his camera.

Shortly after midnight, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi threatened security forces would respond with live fire if protesters fired weapons at them.

“If they again fire bullets, the bullet will be responded with the bullet,” he said.

Khan, who has been in jail for more than a year and faces more than 150 criminal cases, remains popular. His Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party says the cases are politically motivated.

Authorities say only the judiciary can order the release of Khan, who was ousted in 2022 through a no-confidence vote in parliament. He has been imprisoned since his first conviction in a corruption case in August 2023 and sentenced in several other cases.

Khan’s supporters were about 10km (6.2 miles) from their destination, the city’s Red Zone where key government buildings are located. Naqvi said the PTI rejected a government offer to rally on the outskirts of Islamabad.

In a bid to foil the protest, police have arrested more than 4,000 supporters of Khan since Friday and suspended mobile and internet services in some parts of the country. On Thursday, a court prohibited rallies in the capital and Naqvi said anyone violating the ban would be arrested.

Travelling between Islamabad and other cities has become nearly impossible because of shipping containers blocking the roads. All educational institutions remain closed.

The PTI relies heavily on social media to demand Khan’s release and uses messaging platforms such as WhatsApp to share information, including details of events.