Yobida fuerte di Diabierna a produci 40 melding na Bombero Crisis Management Office ta keda vigila e situacion pa e dianan cu ta bin Conseho Electoral a efectua tiramento di lot pa numeracion y color di listanan politico Clientenan por gana e Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2024 of 200 mil Dollar cash Miembronan di OPPA a ricibi varios sesion pa siña yena formulario di Inkomstenbelasting Abuso sexual entre dos mucha menor di edad trata den Corte
World News

Photos: Imran Khan supporters breach lockdown in Pakistan’s Islamabad 

26 November 2024
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Promote your business with NAN

Supporters seeking the release of Pakistan’s jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan broke through a ring of shipping containers locking down the capital, Islamabad, battled police, and ignored a government threat to respond with gunfire.

Police used tear gas to disperse the crowds on Tuesday, with reports of several people killed in clashes. Dozens more were injured, including journalists who were attacked by Khan’s supporters, who also beat a videographer covering the protests for The Associated Press news agency and broke his camera.

Shortly after midnight, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi threatened security forces would respond with live fire if protesters fired weapons at them.

“If they again fire bullets, the bullet will be responded with the bullet,” he said.

Khan, who has been in jail for more than a year and faces more than 150 criminal cases, remains popular. His Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party says the cases are politically motivated.

Authorities say only the judiciary can order the release of Khan, who was ousted in 2022 through a no-confidence vote in parliament. He has been imprisoned since his first conviction in a corruption case in August 2023 and sentenced in several other cases.

Khan’s supporters were about 10km (6.2 miles) from their destination, the city’s Red Zone where key government buildings are located. Naqvi said the PTI rejected a government offer to rally on the outskirts of Islamabad.

In a bid to foil the protest, police have arrested more than 4,000 supporters of Khan since Friday and suspended mobile and internet services in some parts of the country. On Thursday, a court prohibited rallies in the capital and Naqvi said anyone violating the ban would be arrested.

Travelling between Islamabad and other cities has become nearly impossible because of shipping containers blocking the roads. All educational institutions remain closed.

The PTI relies heavily on social media to demand Khan’s release and uses messaging platforms such as WhatsApp to share information, including details of events.

 

Support us

Related News

04 November 2024

North Korea launches ballistic missile towards sea: South Korean military 

12 November 2024

US finds Israel is not impeding Gaza aid as Israeli army kills 63 in 1 day 

05 November 2024

Polls open for 2024 US Election Day as Kamala Harris, Donald Trump face off 

13 November 2024

The Guardian to no longer post on ‘toxic media platform’ X 