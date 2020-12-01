PaySett Corporation a global provider of ePayment solutions and Credicomer announced today the start of the implementation of a new RTP platform based on the ISO 20022 standard which will be part of the UNI RTP payments network in El Salvador.
PaySett Corporation And Credicomer Announce New Real Time Payments (RTP) Initiative
