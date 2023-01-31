Paving continues: Carmichael, Lears, Belle, Searles remain closed Loop Barbados

Paving continues: Carmichael, Lears, Belle, Searles remain closed
Road works by the MTWW for the week of January 30

Barbadians still need to detour and use alternative routes as construction continues along numerous main arteries around the island.

Below is the scheduled milling and raving road works projects for this week starting January 30, 2023:

? Errol Barrow Highway (Hothersal to Clyde Walcott Roundabout) – night work

? Belle Road, St Michael – work continues, road closed

? Belleplaine to Barclays, St Andrew – work ongoing

? Carmichael Road, St George – NO ACCESS DAY OR NIGHT

? Crane Roundabout to Sam’s Lord Castle, St Philip – work ongoing

? Lears to Jackman’s, St Michael – paving ongoing, road may be closed

? Newton/Henry Forde Roundabout to Searles Roundabout, Christ Church – preparing for paving, road closed, local access only, detour remains via Errol Barrow Highway

? Fustic Village, St Lucy – work continues

? Carter’s Road, St John – work continues

