Parika/Bartica online ferry booking service begins

The Parika/ Bartica Online Ferry Booking Service has commenced, in keeping with a promise made by the Government to improve ferry services.

Commuters can now book online to travel from as early as next Monday December 5, 2022, as the online booking of tickets commenced from 12:00pm today.

Public Works Minister Juan Edghill is urging citizens travelling between Parika and Bartica, to utilise this service and make their travel experience easy and hassle free.

“As we develop new roads and bridges, build new highways and rehabilitate Stellings, our aim is always for the improvement and enhancement of the lives of our citizens, so we are happy about this online system coming on stream to join the Parika/ Supenaam which was launched back in October, because this system will alleviate a greater percentage of the stress associated with travelling, especially for those who travel more frequently.”

“As a Government we are ensuring that we do exactly what we set out to do, which is improving lives.”

The Minister has also offered congratulations to the team at the Transport and Harbours Department, the Chairperson of the T&HD Advisory Board, and the local technology company, V75 Inc., who developed and implemented the platform.

To book your online Ferry Pass, log onto https://ferrypass.gy

