Pakistan monsoon rains and floods kill more than 900, including 326 children

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Islamabad, Pakistan (CNN)At least 903 people have died in Pakistan from severe rains and flooding this summer, as the country sees its eighth cycle of monsoon rains, Pakistan’s Minister for Climate Change told CNN Wednesday as the country appealed for international assistance.

Thousands have no shelter and food due to this “humanitarian disaster,” Sherry Rehman said. “As we speak, thousands are homeless without shelter, without food. And the communication lines have been cut off. It is a serious humanitarian disaster.”

She also tweeted that among the dead are 326 children. The government is utilizing all available resources to help the victims, she said.

Heavy monsoon rains and floods have affected 2.3 million people in Pakistan since mid-June, according to the United Nations’ Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

At least 95,350 homes have been destroyed, according to the humanitarian agency. The southeastern province of Sindh and the southwestern province of Balochistan are the two most “affected provinces in terms of human and infrastructural impact,” OCHA wrote in a Tuesday press release

The southwestern province of Balochistan is one of the two most heavily affected areas.

Read More