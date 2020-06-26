Pakistan fires 5 officials over pilot licenses scandal

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s aviation authorities on Friday fired five officials implicated in a scandal over licenses obtained by pilots who had had others take their exams, the latest in shocking revelations following last month’s Airbus A320 crash in Karachi. According to aviation minister, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, the five sacked officials held senior positions at the Civil Aviation Authority. All were identified by name but Khan did not say what role they had allegedly played in the tainted licenses scandal. He also did not elaborate on any specific…