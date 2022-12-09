Packed day of activities for V.C. Bird Day

Black Immigrant Daily News

Antigua and Barbuda will take the day off today to reflect on the life and teachings of founding father and national hero Sir Vere Cornwall Bird.

The annual public holiday will celebrate what would have been Bird’s 112th birthday.

A prayer service will take place at the V.C. Bird Bust at Market Square in Saint John’s from 9 am.

Lionel Hurst, Chief of Staff at the Office of the Prime Minister, invited all citizens to come out and celebrate Antigua and Barbuda’s “greatest citizen”.

Following the prayer service, action will then go to the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium for a cricket match between the West Indies Women and England Women.

Also taking place at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium is ‘Taste of Wadadli’.

This event will display the very best of Antigua and Barbuda’s food, culture and entertainment starting at 11 am.

These events are free to the public.

SOURCE: Caribbean Loop

