Over 3,700 gallons of honey produced in 2022 – Mustapha

A model hive on display at the inaugural Agri Investment Forum and Expo last May

With the global honey industry expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030, boosting Guyana’s own sector will be high on the government’s agriculture development agenda for 2023.

Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha, noted that the Ministry through the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) has been working to develop the industry, especially in the hinterland communities.

He noted that despite somewhat unfavourable weather conditions in 2022, Guyana was able to maintain its honey production levels.

“Although we experienced a lot of rain last year which is known to have an impact on how bees are able to maneuver thus ultimately affecting honey production, we were able to maintain our overall honey production level, having produced over 3,700 gallons of honey in 2022,” he said.

“There was no decline. This is partly due to the fact that there were more hives and apiculturists working last year. More people have expressed an interest in becoming apiculturists and we’ve been able to assist them with training. Last year, the GLDA was tasked with developing a comprehensive plan for the industry and has commenced working with new and existing beekeepers so that they can either establish or expand their operations. This will continue in 2023.”

Minister Mustapha explained that during the course of 2023, persons from Regions One, Five, Six, and Nine will benefit from additional support to further develop Guyana’s honey industry. This, he added, will enable persons to view bee-rearing as an economic activity.

In 2021, the global honey market was said to be valued at US$8.58 billion. With honey being a natural sweetener and an excellent source of numerous nutritional ingredients including vitamins, minerals, calcium, and antioxidants, the global demand for pure and unadulterated honey continues to increase.

