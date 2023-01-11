Outrage After Washington DC Homeowner Fatally Shoots 13-Year-Old – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Pressure is mounting on police in Washington, DC, to file charges against a homeowner who fatally shot a 13-year-old.

Investigators disclosed that Karon Blake, who is black, sustained fatal gunshot injuries last Saturday.

The homeowner, who is also black, allegedly told police that he heard noises outside his house and spotted the young man “tampering with vehicles.”

Officials claimed that after an “interaction,” the homeowner went outside with his registered gun and shot the youngster.

Police have rejected pleas from the public to identify the homeowner who shot the teenager.

And no charges have been laid in connection with the incident.

However, a group calling itself ‘DC Safety Squad’ has posted flyers claiming that the authorities are protecting the killer by withholding his identity.

The group asserts that Karon Blake was ‘senselessly murdered’.

