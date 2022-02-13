Opinion: Canadian trucker protests are the latest example of Covid-19 absurdity

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Dr. Abdul El-Sayed is a physician, epidemiologist and former health director for the city of Detroit. He is also a CNN political commentator.

(CNN)We’ve officially hit peak Covid absurdism.

It’s hard to remember that it hasn’t even been two years since the pandemic — and all that came with it — befell us.

Abdul El-Sayed

That’s because it’s been a singular, all-encompassing experience. Generations hence, they’ll talk about us like we talked about the generation who lived through the Depression.”They lived through the pandemic” will be a shorthand to explain why we reflexively wear a mask on airplanes or ask about a restaurant’s air filtration system before its menu.

But one aspect of the pandemic experience that can’t simply be explained by the existence of an exceedingly transmissible, deadly virus spreading between us is the sheer absurdity that it brought with it. Whether boarding an airplane with underwear on your face to protest mask requirements, injecting yourself with horse dewormer instead of a safe and effective vaccine or swallowing household disinfectants because the President of the United States unironically suggested that it might help, the pandemic has amplified the frequency and tenor of ridiculous and sometimes alarming behavior.

Nothing typifies that absurdity quite like the trucker protests now gripping Canada.