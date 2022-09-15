Omarion Shares How Lil Fizz Destroyed His Relationship With April Jones

Omarion says that he was unbothered after finding out that his former band member, Lil Fizz, was dating Apryl Jones, with whom he has two children.

Omarion was speaking with The Breakfast Club hosts as he promoted his book, Unbothered: The Power of Choosing Joy. While speaking about his former bandmates and how they formed a “brotherhood,” the artist opened up about how the group at first bonded but were also weaponized against each other.

“In one aspect through our journey, we were put together to be brothers…but I don’t think in essence we were,” Omarion said. “I think that there were a lot of people that made sure that we connected, and then disconnected, you know certain people on our journey, you know like it’s almost like we were made to be brothers to be secret enemies…I believe in a real brotherhood, jealously doesn’t exist.”

Omarion also said that he has since forgiven Lil Fizz for dating the mother of his children, Apryl Jones, but admitted that the two also have no dealing with each other.

“I’ve forgiven him,” he said. “It’s like I can forgive you but you know but at that point in time, our relationship it doesn’t serve where I need to be in, the energy that I must keep myself in, in order my own peace,” he said as he added that to put it plainly he agreed with DJ Envy’s summarization that he has forgiven Fizz but wants nothing to do with him.

When asked about how he felt about Jones and Lil Fizz dating, Omarion noted that he realized that Fizz was acting in a way to hurt him.

“Yea I knew, you know I heard, and you know, it really turned up my unbothered because… I knew that what he was doing was on purpose,” Omarion said.

Omarion added, “you know it didn’t really prove anything because at the end of the day you have to recognize that people make their own choices and that most of the time it doesn’t have anything to do with you so he made that choice and I don’t think it was a smart choice.”

As for Apryl Jones, the singer said he asked himself many times why she would become sexually involved with someone he was close to and was like a brother. Omarion and Jones appear to be co-parenting well with their two children, but it’s unclear if they are close.

Omarion added that Apryl might have been hurting and wanted to hurt him in return when she became involved with Fizz. It’s unclear if O and Lil Fizz are on friendly terms, but the singer said that this B2K bandmate “destroyed something,” in referring to him and Apryl’s relationship.

While Lil Fizz has apologized for what he did, Omarion said that “one apology” can’t undo things.