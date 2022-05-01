Offset Joins Drake In Honoring Virgil Abloh With A Tattoo

Offset joins other artistes like Drake, who honored late fashion icon Virgil Abloh with tattoos.

Migos rapper Offset immortalized, in the form of a tattoo, his close friend and mentor, fashion designer Virgil Abloh. Set showed off the finished product a few days ago with the caption “Do it for V.” Offset and Abloh have been friends for years and often collaborated on various projects. The rapper has in the past showcased one-of-a-kind sneakers gifted to him by the late fashion icon. Still, his latest piece of art is a portrait of the late Louis Vuitton artistic director smiling as he wore sunglasses and a Louis Vuitton shirt.

Abloh, who rose to international prominence following his successful internship at Fendi in 2009, was a style icon and entrepreneur. The fashion designer went on to become the artistic director at Louis Vuitton in charge of their menswear collection beginning in 2018. Abloh founded his own fashion house and was the Chief Executive officer of Off-White, founded in 2013.

Virgil Abloh was the first African-American to be artistic director at a French luxury fashion house and boasted designs said to fuse streetwear with luxury clothing which the New York Times referred to as “Transformative”. Abloh went on to be named by Time Magazine as one of the ‘100 most influential people in the world’ in 2018. Virgil Abloh who passed on November 28, 2021, from cancer, was 41-years-old.

Offset Virgil Abloh tattoo

Offset, and Virgil had developed a friendship over the years, and the “Walk It Talk It” artiste was invited to walk at Abloh’s posthumous 2022 LV Spring/Summer collection. At his funeral in December, which was attended by many celebrities, including Rihanna, Frank Ocean, Lauryn Hill, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Drake, and Kid Cudi, Offset gave a touching eulogy which was carried by Vogue.

“What Virgil represented to me, is someone who is boundless,” Offset said while adding that the designer was passionate about the art and a champion for the younger generation.

Abloh, he added, loved life and was all about living his to the fullest right up until his passing. “Every time you saw Virgil, he had a smile on his face,” Offset said.

The LVMH fashion got Abloh’s family’s permission and paid tribute to him at their planned November 30 spin-out fashion show in Miami, Florida, with the theme “Virgil was here.” Louis Vuitton also dedicated its window displays worldwide to him using the same thematic dedication, “Virgil was here.”

In December lastyear, Drake also shared a tattoo he got of Virgil Abloh who he was also close friends with.

Drake Virgil Abloh Tattoo