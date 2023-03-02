The content originally appeared on: Diario
“A mother’s love transcends time and dimensions”
Psalm 23
The Lord is my Shepard, I shall not want
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our dearly beloved mother,
mother-in-law, grandmother, and great grandmother
Odette Marie Marceline Richardson-Haze
Sunrise: June 3rd, 1926
Sunset: February 26th, 2023
Spouse:
† Cornelius Josephus Richardson
Children:
Rupert and Jenny Richardson & family in Curaçao
Esther and Theo van Spaandonk -Richardson & family
Claudius and Els Richardson-Oomen & family in the Netherlands
Daniel and Cynthia Richardson-Ellis & family
Emilio and Lourdes Richardson-Tromp & family
† Pedro Richardson
Juan and Constance Richardson-Schermers & family in Curaçao
† Jenifer Richardson
† Anthony and Sandra Richardson-Stephens & family
Cheryl Richardson & family
Marilyn Richardson & family
Like children:
Orlando Reemnet & family in the Netherlands
Waaldia Reemnet
Marlène and John Hassell-Reemnet & family
Marianneke Reemnet and Yntze Nolles & family
Grandchildren:
Xavier and Jemal Richardson, Stephan and Brian van Spaandonk, Raoul, Camille and Angelo Richardson, Natalie Richardson,
Kevin, Tammy, Gregory and Kimberley Richardson, Michelin Reemnet, Sergio, Ruben and Gideon Richardson,
Wendy Groeneveldt, Indra, and Marc Richardson, †Sharon Reemnet, Sander, and Solange Noordzij.
Like grandchildren:
Villamizar and Cindy Hassell, Malkanthi Reemnet, Raoul Huisden, Afshanti Reemnet,
Raygene Reemnet, Jordy Reemnet, Nayla Illis, Shari Ranger-Nedd.
Great Grandchildren:
Airdione Minguel, Jordy and Alyssa Richardson, Emily, Joshua, Sebastian, and Alexander van Spaandonk, Braeden,
Yelena and Yaedelin van Spaandonk, Nina and Cas Richardson, Fajah and Raf Richardson, Luna, Owen and Lewis Richardson,
Kaelan, Quinn and Tara Richardson, Jamil, Jeahru and Tajikah Richardson, Jayden and Jaykian Richardson, Kayden Croes, Elyssa,
Rómian and Jaylinn Wigeri van Edema, Inara and Ajani Robinson, Yamilet and Naylet Richardson, Akeem Reemnet, Avery Richardson.
Like great grandchildren:
Djazzlynne-Jay and Onyxx-Jaxx, Naydjedska, Kayjay, Jahmailey.
Nieces and nephews-in-law:
†Florese, Budsy, †Ernie, and Jenny Richardson, †Johanna, †Tony, Marijke, Willeke, Lucy,
and Diana Mac Jannet, †Mirtle, †Raphael, Leo, Cynthie, and Sammy Friday, Dukie, Johnny, Nora, and Blanco Richardson.
Good Neighbors and friends:
Helen and Terrence Nedd, Family Illis, Sandy Thompson, Judith Hallman
On behalf of family:
Richardson, Haze, van Spaandonk, Oomen, Ellis, Tromp, Reemnet, Hassell, Schermers, Stephens, Hodge,
Groeneveldt, Noordzij, Friday, Mac Jannet, Matthew, Lassiter-Delgado, Stakenborough, White, Brooks, de Weever,
Illis, Daly, Wijnaar, Thode, Nicolaas, we invite neighbors, friends, church members & acquaintances to pay their respects on:
Friday March 3rd from 7.00 – 9.00 pm at Ad Patres Funeral Home.
Saturday March 4th, 2023, from 2.00 – 4.00 pm at St. Theresa Catholic Church in San Nicolas
followed by the funeral service and holy mass.
After the mass we will take our beloved departed to her final resting place in the Catholic Cemetery in San Nicolas.
We regret that after the funeral we will not be receiving any condolences at home.
Please excuse us if in our grief we forgot to mention any names.
Staff & personal of Ad Patres funeral home & Crematorium
extends our most sincere condolences to the bereaved family.