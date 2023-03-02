The content originally appeared on: Diario

“A mother’s love transcends time and dimensions”

Psalm 23

The Lord is my Shepard, I shall not want

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our dearly beloved mother,

mother-in-law, grandmother, and great grandmother

Odette Marie Marceline Richardson-Haze

Sunrise: June 3rd, 1926

Sunset: February 26th, 2023

Spouse:

† Cornelius Josephus Richardson

Children:

Rupert and Jenny Richardson & family in Curaçao

Esther and Theo van Spaandonk -Richardson & family

Claudius and Els Richardson-Oomen & family in the Netherlands

Daniel and Cynthia Richardson-Ellis & family

Emilio and Lourdes Richardson-Tromp & family

† Pedro Richardson

Juan and Constance Richardson-Schermers & family in Curaçao

† Jenifer Richardson

† Anthony and Sandra Richardson-Stephens & family

Cheryl Richardson & family

Marilyn Richardson & family

Like children:

Orlando Reemnet & family in the Netherlands

Waaldia Reemnet

Marlène and John Hassell-Reemnet & family

Marianneke Reemnet and Yntze Nolles & family

Grandchildren:

Xavier and Jemal Richardson, Stephan and Brian van Spaandonk, Raoul, Camille and Angelo Richardson, Natalie Richardson,

Kevin, Tammy, Gregory and Kimberley Richardson, Michelin Reemnet, Sergio, Ruben and Gideon Richardson,

Wendy Groeneveldt, Indra, and Marc Richardson, †Sharon Reemnet, Sander, and Solange Noordzij.

Like grandchildren:

Villamizar and Cindy Hassell, Malkanthi Reemnet, Raoul Huisden, Afshanti Reemnet,

Raygene Reemnet, Jordy Reemnet, Nayla Illis, Shari Ranger-Nedd.

Great Grandchildren:

Airdione Minguel, Jordy and Alyssa Richardson, Emily, Joshua, Sebastian, and Alexander van Spaandonk, Braeden,

Yelena and Yaedelin van Spaandonk, Nina and Cas Richardson, Fajah and Raf Richardson, Luna, Owen and Lewis Richardson,

Kaelan, Quinn and Tara Richardson, Jamil, Jeahru and Tajikah Richardson, Jayden and Jaykian Richardson, Kayden Croes, Elyssa,

Rómian and Jaylinn Wigeri van Edema, Inara and Ajani Robinson, Yamilet and Naylet Richardson, Akeem Reemnet, Avery Richardson.

Like great grandchildren:

Djazzlynne-Jay and Onyxx-Jaxx, Naydjedska, Kayjay, Jahmailey.

Nieces and nephews-in-law:

†Florese, Budsy, †Ernie, and Jenny Richardson, †Johanna, †Tony, Marijke, Willeke, Lucy,

and Diana Mac Jannet, †Mirtle, †Raphael, Leo, Cynthie, and Sammy Friday, Dukie, Johnny, Nora, and Blanco Richardson.

Good Neighbors and friends:

Helen and Terrence Nedd, Family Illis, Sandy Thompson, Judith Hallman

On behalf of family:

Richardson, Haze, van Spaandonk, Oomen, Ellis, Tromp, Reemnet, Hassell, Schermers, Stephens, Hodge,

Groeneveldt, Noordzij, Friday, Mac Jannet, Matthew, Lassiter-Delgado, Stakenborough, White, Brooks, de Weever,

Illis, Daly, Wijnaar, Thode, Nicolaas, we invite neighbors, friends, church members & acquaintances to pay their respects on:

Friday March 3rd from 7.00 – 9.00 pm at Ad Patres Funeral Home.

Saturday March 4th, 2023, from 2.00 – 4.00 pm at St. Theresa Catholic Church in San Nicolas

followed by the funeral service and holy mass.

After the mass we will take our beloved departed to her final resting place in the Catholic Cemetery in San Nicolas.

We regret that after the funeral we will not be receiving any condolences at home.

Please excuse us if in our grief we forgot to mention any names.

Staff & personal of Ad Patres funeral home & Crematorium

extends our most sincere condolences to the bereaved family.