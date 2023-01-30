NRP Looking Forward to Start of Election Petition Matters

Black Immigrant Daily News

Charlestown, Nevis, January 30, 2023 (Nevis Reformation Party) – On February 15, 2023, at 10:00 am, two election petition matters, filed by representatives of the Nevis Reformation Party (NRP), will get underway in Nevis.

Justice Patrick Thompson Jr. will hear strike-out applications in relation to the election petitions filed by the NRP’s Jaedee Caines, who contested the Nevis 1 (St. Paul’s) seat and Dr. Patricia Bartlette, who contested the Nevis 2 (St. John’s) seat in the December 12, 2022, Nevis Island Assembly elections.

The date was established earlier today (January 30, 2023) during a virtual hearing in which attorneys for petitioners Caines and Bartlette and the respondents were present.

The NRP is confident that the matters will be allowed to move forward and that the NRP will be victorious in the end.

Both Caines and Bartlette have maintained that there were significant irregularities surrounding the recent Nevis Island Assembly elections and that those irregularities have affected the outcome of the results that were announced.

NewsAmericasNow.com