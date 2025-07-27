Parlamentario Jennifer Arends-Reyes ta scoge pa keda sirbi su pais na Aruba Conseho di biahe pa Venezuela a cambia di codigo oraño pa codigo cora AHATA ta patrocina curiculo culinario na Colegio EPI FADA ta anuncia e tayer di trabao riba salud mental titula: “Journaling” Fayecimento di musico Juni Balentina di Curaçao Impacto di awasero intenso y riesgo di inundacion urbano
‘Not eating for days’: Gaza’s worsening starvation crisis 

27 July 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
The hunger that has been building among Gaza’s more than two million Palestinians has passed a tipping point and is accelerating deaths, aid workers and health staff say.

Not only Palestinian children – usually the most vulnerable – are falling victim to Israel’s blockade since March, but also adults.

The United Nations’ World Food Programme says nearly 100,000 women and children urgently need treatment for malnutrition, and almost a third of people in Gaza are “not eating for days”. Medical workers say they have run out of many key treatments and medicines.

The World Health Organization reports a sharp rise in malnutrition and disease, with a large proportion of Gaza’s residents now starving.

Doctors Without Borders, known by its French initials MSF, says a quarter of all young children and pregnant or breastfeeding women screened at its clinics in Gaza last week were malnourished, blaming Israel’s “deliberate use of starvation as a weapon”.

 

