North Korea launches 8 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast, South Korea says

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)North Korea fired at least one unidentified ballistic missile into the waters off its east coast on Sunday, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The Japanese Prime Minister’s Office also confirmed the launch in a tweet, saying that North Korea launched a “possible ballistic missile” on Sunday. It said it will inform the public as soon as more information is available.

The missile marks the 17th launch by North Korea this year. The last, on May 25 , came just as US President Joe Biden had concluded his trip to Asia and was returning back to the United States.

This is a developing story. More to come.