Nine People Hospitalised After Vehicles Collide In Castries – St. Lucia Times News

Emergency personnel from the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) Headquarters in Castries transported nine people to the OKEU Hospital on Monday night after a collision involving four vehicles.

The accident happened on the John Compton Highway.

The responders received a call for assistance shortly before 10:00 pm and, on arrival, treated the nine victims for various injuries before transporting them to the hospital.

There are no further details at present.

Headline photo :Screen grab from social media video.

