Nigeria hero ‘supercop’ wanted for part in cocaine smuggling cartel, officials say

Abuja, Nigeria (CNN)Nigeria’s ‘super cop’ Abba Kyari, has been declared wanted over his alleged involvement in a cocaine deal, the country’s drug law enforcement agency, said Monday.

Kyari was suspended last August following an FBI indictment linking him to confessed money launderer Ramon Abbas, also known as Hushpuppi.

A spokesperson for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) told a press conference in the capital Abuja that they “strongly believes” that Kyari is part of an international drug ring and was involved in a 25kg cocaine deal.

“With the intelligence at our disposal, the Agency believes strongly that DCP Kyari is a member of a drug cartel that operates the Brazil-Ethiopia-Nigeria illicit drug pipeline, and he needs to answer questions… in an ongoing drug case in which he is the principal actor,” said NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi.

e added that Kyari had failed to honor the NDLEA’s summons. CNN has made multiple attempts to reach Kyari for comment on the allegations.

