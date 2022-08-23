Nicki Minaj’s Husband Threw Her A Surprise Party For Her No. 1 Song

It doesn’t take much to appreciate a Queen as Kenneth Petty is proving. The husband of Nicki Minaj ensured that the Queens rapper was celebrated after her historical debut atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart on Monday (August 22) with her new song “Super Freaky Girl.”

Nicki Minaj shared a sweet video of the gesture along with her son whom she calls Papa Bear enjoying the pink balloons. “Zoo was trying to surprise me with this for hours but I kept on having to do just one last thing b4 leaving out,” the rapper captioned a video showing giant pink balloons.

“By the time I came out it was dark outside but it actually looked so beautiful in the dark… Gangst, B’z, Skarr thx for helping him,” the rapper added. She also shared that her husband gifted her roses and her label also came through.

“The were perfection too. My Republic family with these gorgeous flowers… And then there’s the star of the show. mama loves you papa bear. You make every single moment worth it,” the rapper added.

Nicki Minaj scored a historic title on Monday as the only solo rap artist to have debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart in this century. The track sold more than 100,000 tracks in under a week after release and earned the additional title as Minaj’s only solo track released this year.

The Hot 100 breakdown showed that the track came out on top with 256 points and 217,000 units. The song has 20.4 million streams and 71,000 sales, along with 41 million airplays. The history-making record also had the biggest solo debut of all time on global and US Spotify with 3M and 1.5M streams, respectively, as it replaced Doja Cat’s “Ain’t Sh*t,” which previously held the record.

“Super Freaky Girl” samples Rick James’ 1981 hit “Super Freak.”

This year has been a career-bending one for Minaj as she achieved many more milestones. Noteworthy is her surpassing 26 million billion streams on Spotify across all credits to become the first female rapper to achieve the milestone. She is also set to be honored with the 2022 Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at MTV’s VMAs this year.

Nicki Minaj is also gearing up for the release of her six-part documentary titled, Nicki.