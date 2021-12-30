Nicki Minaj Tribute Business Manager Angela Kukawski Murdered In Los Angeles

Nicki Minaj is among several celebrities paying tribute to late business manager Angela Kukawski, who was murdered in Los Angeles

Los Angeles Police on Wednesday said that a man has been arrested in connection with the homicide investigation of Angela Kukawski, 55, a celebrity business manager whose body was found in the trunk of a car on December 23, 2021.

Kukawski’s identity was confirmed by the Ventura County Coroner’s office Wednesday morning, Variety has reported. The business manager was based in Los Angeles and was well-known to many celebrities that she worked with because of her job at Boulevard Management in Woodland Hills.

Police have confirmed that there is an active investigation into her death which is suspected to be murder. According to reports, the police suspect that the incident leading to her death may have occurred on December 22 in Van Nuys, but her body was later moved to Simi Valley in California.

There has been no explanation for the chain of events from the police as yet, but a 49-year-old man named Jason Barker has been arrested for Kukawski’s death. He is presently being held on a $3 million bond, the Los Angeles County website showed. Barker is reported to be her estranged boyfriend.

Local news earlier reported that a female in her 50s was found dead in the trunk of a car in Simi Valley. Police sources say that it is suspected that the suspect had Kukawski’s body in his trunk, which he took from Van Nuys to the Simi Valley home of one of his relatives early on Dec. 23. Police say that when she was found. The woman had a stab wound to her neck. At the time of his arrest, Barker was at his relative’s home when the body was also found.

Kukawski, also known as Angela Castro, has five children, and she was well-known in the industry. Her family says she was “beloved” by many.

Up to the time of her death, she was employed to Boulevard, a job she excelled at. Her work associates say she was hardworking and a straight shooter when it comes to business.

As part of her job at Boulevard which specialized in accounting and financial management services for entertainers, athletes, and entrepreneurs, Kukawski worked in asset management, tax preparation, insurance, and estate and retirement planning, among other things, for clients of her company.

She has done work for clients Nicki Minaj, rappers Kanye West and Offset, and, and at one time, she was the manager for the Kardashians and the estate of Tupac Shakur.

Boulevard’s Todd Bozick said the company was mourning Kukawski’s loss.

“We are saddened and heartbroken by the loss of our colleague, Angie Kukawski,” he said in a statement to Variety. “Angie was a kind, wonderful person, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Our deepest condolences go out to all of Angie’s family and friends.”

Meanwhile, the suspect is scheduled to attend court on January 12, 2022.

Nicki Minaj / IG

Nicki Minaj also paid tribute to Angela via a statement her Instagram Story. “Hardest working, most reliable, sweetest person you could ever know,” she wrote. “You didn’t deserve this, Angela. My heart is breaking for your children. Rest In Peace [prayer emoji].”