Nicki Minaj Taps For Video Vanguard Award, Salutes Missy Elliott For Paving Way

Nicki Minaj is set to receive the prestigious MTV Michael Jackson’s Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 VMAs later this month. She also salutes Missy Elliott for paving the way for rappers like herself to do what they love.

The artist will also take the stage for the first time since 2018 at the Prudential Center on Sunday, August 28. According to MTV in a release, the Trinidadian rapper, singer and songwriter shattered the ceiling in music and is being honored for her impact on the hip hop industry.

“Nicki has broken barriers for women in hip-hop with her versatility and creative artistry,” said Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming, and events at Paramount plus said.

“She has shifted the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style and continuing to be unapologetically ‘Nicki’.”

Minaj is one of the most decorated VMAs awardees and nominees. She has been nominated 17-times and has won a VMA award five times.

Her first award was in 2011 for Best Hip Hop Video, and she is again vying for the same award this year,

According to Variety, the Video Vanguard award is the VMAs highest award, and the event organizers have carefully picked previous awardees, which include rapper Missy Elliot, Justin Timberlake, Beyoncé, Kanye West, Rihanna, P!nk, and Jennifer Lopez.

The award was not given to anyone in 2021 or 2020, and that has not been uncommon as it was the same for 2004-2005 and 2007-2010.

On Monday, the PinkPrint rapper reacted to the news of the award on Twitter. “I’m receiving the Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 #VMAs! You don’t want to miss my performance – Sunday August 28 at 8p on @MTV,” she wrote.

Missy Elliot also shared congratulations to Nicki Minaj on Twitter. “Congratulations to @NICKIMINAJ on this achievement,” Missy wrote the clapping and celebration emoji.

Nicki Minaj also gave Missy Elliott her flowers. “Mumbling & cackling ??? nah omg thank you Missy. You kicked down this [door] Nothing but Love & Respect for your iconic artistry,” she said with the salute emoji.

The “Queen” rapper also excitedly shared several tweets as she encouraged fans to tune in to the show but also helped her to pick the songs that they wanted her to perform.

Minaj performed on the VMAs stage for the first time in 2012 as she rapped Alicia Keys’ “Girl on Fire.” She also performed in 2014 and then in 2018.

The rapper has her new single “Super Freaky Girl” coming out on August 12, and she has also teased her upcoming documentary, which hasn’t been given a release date as yet.