Nicki Minaj Faces $750K In Damages Over Kenneth Petty’s Alleged Attack On Security Guard

A bodyguard who alleged that Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, physically attacked him is suing the couple for $753,958.51 in damages for battery and emotional distress.

The bodyguard Thomas Weidenmuller who resides in Germany, has filed a lawsuit against the rapper on the hook for battery and infliction of emotional distress. The lawsuit was filed last month. Weidenmuller claims that he was hired as head of security for a Nicki Minaj concert in 2019 in Frankfurt, Germany. During the concert, a fan jumped onto the stage and ran towards the rapper, and she was not pleased, Weidenmuller claims, and that was the reason for the attack later on.

“The concert-goer breached a security barricade dividing the audience from the stage and was able to get on stage while Minaj was performing. In obtaining access to the stage, the concert-goer bypassed a female security guard stationed at the stairs leading to the stage,” the document said, according to the Blast.

Weidenmuller says that while the rapper was unhappy about the fan getting on stage, there was no hurt done to Minaj or damage done to the stage.

“The concert-goer did not cause harm to any other person, nor did he damage any property during or after his limited time on stage. He simply danced on stage to the music. He did not attempt to, and did not actually, make any physical contact with Minaj while on stage.”

After the show, Weidenmuller says he was confronted by Minaj, Kenneth, and others from her entourage, with Minaj visibly “irate during this confrontation and screamed at the female security guard that she was a f—ing bitch and accused her of having put Minaj in physical danger. During the confrontation, the female security guard was in tears and apologized to Minaj.”

The female security guard apologized to Nicki Minaj, who refused it and instead demanded another apology which she used her phone to record. The rapper told the woman, “tell Minaj’s fans, via the recording, that she failed to do her job and put Minaj in danger.”

Weidenmuller claims the rapper went further as she threw her shoes in anger at the security guard but missed. Weidenmuller doesn’t say he witnessed this himself, but he said Petty summoned him backstage, where he, along with two other bodyguards and Nicki Minaj, proceeded to verbally assault him and accused him of being romantically involved with the female bodyguard.

“Without warning, Petty PUNCHED Weidenmuller from the side and made contact with the right side of [his] face,” the lawsuit said, resulting in the security head having to be hospitalized.

Weidenmuller says he ended up spending 10 days in the hospital and suffered extreme pain as Petty punched him several times.

“After two or three minutes, and under the belief that his jaw was broken, Weidenmuller turned the corner again, returning to the location where Petty hit him.”

The matter was reported to the police, but it’s unclear what the outcome of that investigation was as both Petty and Minaj returned to the U.S. without being slapped with criminal charges.