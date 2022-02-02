Nicki Minaj, City Girls’ Yung Miami & JT End Beef With A Phone Call

The City Girls and Nicki Minaj seemed to have mended fences after Nicki said on Wednesday that she would not work with the rap duo because of negative things they said about her in the past.

The interview with Nicki Minaj went viral on Wednesday morning in which she said she was impressed with the group when she first heard about them and wanted to jump on one of their records.

However, the Young Money rapper said she didn’t go forward with recording a collaboration as she later heard and saw negative comments made by both Yung Miami and JT about her.

“Then Social media happened with people saying things about an artist whether they tweeted or say it or whether it gets pulled out of them in an interview. Whenever you post something on the internet, it’s there forever. Whenever you say something in an interview it’s there forever. An artist is a human being first, and if I as just a regular human was about to do something with you if I was about to go out to dinner with you and if I get something that says ‘she don’t really cover you like like, she was saying this and she don’t really like you and she said you actually never popped or flourished’ I’m not gonna out to dinner anymore because now I know I like you but you don’t really like me so you know that’s just a human way to feel if you hear somebody was saying things about you not just one thing but repeated things, repeated tweets for years,” Minaj explained while on the Dana Cortez Show.

However, by Wednesday evening, it seems that a conversation was had between the women leading to Minaj unblocking them both and Minaj tweeting that all was well.

“Just had a great convo with @ThegirlJT & @YungMiami305 Let’s move on & make new memories y’all,” the Queen of Rap tweeted.

Rapper JT who has several videos from two years ago of her singing diss tracks for Minaj, also reacted to the tweet.

“Sag sister! [Red heart] thank you for your time, your advice! A true queen…love you!” she said.

Meanwhile, Yung Miami also reacted as she said “Queen things” with Minaj’s signature unicorn emoji.