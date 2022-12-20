Nicholas Paul wins most outstanding cyclist award at TTCF awards

Black Immigrant Daily News
In this file photo, TT’s Nicholas Paul celebrates after winning the Men’s Keirin final during the Commonwealth Games track cycling at Lee Valley VeloPark in London, on July 30, 2022. (AP PHOTO)
TRINIDAD and Tobago Olympian Nicholas Paul won the most outstanding cyclist award when the 2022 TT Cycling Federation (TTCF) Awards was held at the National Cycling Centre in Balmain, Couva on Saturday.
Paul, who made his Olympic debut last year in Tokyo, had a memorable year again.
He was this country’s standout athlete at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Paul copped three medals competing at the Lee Valley VeloPark in London, England.
He won gold in the keirin, silver in the sprint and a bronze medal in the 1K time trial.
Special recognition awards were also distributed. The 2020 Olympic team of Paul, Kwesi Browne and Teniel Campbell were honoured for representing TT at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Paul, Browne and Zion Pulido flew the TT flag at the Elite Pan American Games in the men’s team sprint and the quartet of Robert Farrell, Peter De Silva, Gary Acosta and Leslie Rawlins received awards for their contributions to cycling.
HONOUR ROLL
Masters 70+: Roy Daniel
Masters 60-69: Joel Browne
Masters 50-59: Roger Simon
Masters 40-49: Ronald Melville
Tinymites Girls: Shameka Hoyte
Tinymites Boys: Trishton Jaichan
Juvenile Girls: Isis Gaskin
Juvenile Boys: Dave Cooper
Junior Girls: Phoebe Sandy
Junior Boys: Raul Garcia
Under-23 Women: Sylese Christian
Under-23 Men: Tariq Woods
Elite Women: Kanika Paul-Payne
Elite Men: Akil Campbell
YOUTH DEVELOPMENT
Under-7 Boys: Ryan Sheppard
Under-9 Boys: Taariq Guevara
Under-11 Girls: Melina Lopez
Under-11 Boys: Tyler La Foucade
Under-13 Girls: Teniqua Scott
Under-13 Boys: Adeosie Lewis
SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARDS
Olympic Team: Nicholas Paul, Kwesi Browne, Teniel Campbell
Elite Pan American Team Sprint team: Nicholas Paul, Kwesi Browne, Zion Pulido
Individual Contributions to the Sport: Robert Farrell, Peter De Silva, Gary Acosta, Leslie Rawlins
Club of the Year 2022: Rigtech Sonics
Most Outstanding Cyclist 2022: Nicholas Paul
President’s Cup Winner 2022: Akil Campbell
