Nicaragua sentences ex-presidential candidate

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Former Nicaraguan presidential candidate Cristiana Chamorro Barrios was sentenced to eight years in prison for financial crimes on Monday, according to a Nicaraguan human rights non-governmental organization.

This is the latest crackdown by President Daniel Ortega’s government on opposition members.

Ortega claimed a fifth term as president last November. In June 2021, his government began using a vague national security law as justification to lock up opposition presidential candidates, opposition leaders, journalists, human rights activists and others ahead of the November election.

Replay More Videos … MUST WATCH CNN tries to go inside Nicaragua as global leaders slam the ‘sham’ election 06:27

At least 40 opposition figures have been found guilty of conspiring to undermine national integrity and financial crimes, according to CNN Espanol.

Chamorro, a journalist and former director of the Violeta Barrios de Chamorro Foundation for Reconciliation and Democracy, was sentenced to eight years in prison for the crimes of money laundering and improper retention and will remain under house arrest, according to the Nicaraguan Centre for Human Rights (CENIDH). Pedro Vasquez, the journalist’s driver, was sentenced to seven years in prison for money laundering, according to CENIDH.

Read More