News Americas News Network Launches Online Memorial To Caribbean Immigrant Victims Of COVID-19

By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. June 19, 2020: News Americas News Network, (NANN), the daily Caribbean and Latin American news wire, is marking National Caribbean American Heritage Month 2020 with the launch on an online memorial of the Caribbean immigrant victims of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The memorial features the names of many of those who have died in the past months from the virus in the US and the UK. It features a photo of each victim as is available, the name of the victim by first and last names; their country and a brief bio on each.

NANN publisher Felicia J. Persaud says the company’s decision to work hard to compile the listing as best as possible is so the victims of the dreaded disease will not be forgotten with time.

While she admits the list is hardly a full account of all of the victims, Persaud said it is a great start and urges anyone who has missing family members to send details to news@newsamericasnow.com.

Access the memorial here. May we never forget!

