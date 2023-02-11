Newcastle held 1-1 by Bournemouth, continue stuttering form Loop Jamaica

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Miguel Almiron’s 10th goal of the season and a late goalline clearance by Kieran Trippier ensured Newcastle manager Eddie Howe claimed a point on his Bournemouth return in a 1-1 draw in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Marcos Senesi put the struggling Cherries ahead in the 30th minute and even though Almiron equalized in first-half stoppage time, Newcastle could not arrest their stuttering form and slumped to a fifth draw from their last six league games.

It may have been worse had Trippier not cleared off the line from Dominic Solanke’s goalbound flick in second-half stoppage time.

That ensured the visitors extended their unbeaten top-flight run to 17 matches but injuries to Joe Willock, Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin will be a major concern to Howe with the League Cup final only two weeks away.

Howe made his first return to the south-coast club since he departed in 2020 but a knock in training denied Callum Wilson the chance to face his old team, too.

Newcastle are in fourth place, two points ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham.