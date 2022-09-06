New York State To Establish Caribbean Trade Office

By NAN Staff Writer

NEWS AMERICAS, NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 6, 2022: The State of New York will soon have a Caribbean Trade Office.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement Monday at the annual kick-off breakfast of the West Indian American Day Carnival Association, which returned yesterday after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hochul said that New York State will establish the office to support and encourage new economic opportunities for New York businesses and assist New York State companies with international sales and exporting their products and services to the Caribbean region.

“Today we are taking important steps to expand trade opportunities for New York State businesses in the Caribbean,” Governor Hochul said at the breakfast before walking down Eastern Parkway. “This vibrant commercial region will help New York companies broaden and develop new partnerships as we begin a new and exciting chapter in our economic development relationship with this market.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight, said: “The new Global NY office in the Caribbean will help New York State businesses realize their full potential in accessing new international markets for their goods and services.”

“Expanding international export opportunities supports business growth that in turn boosts the economy and creates better-paying jobs for New Yorkers,” Knight added.

The Caribbean is a growing market for New York State businesses and communities, and New York is expanding its network of global office coverage to meet the additional demand. Qualifying New York State businesses interested in exporting can leverage the State’s foreign offices for customized market intelligence and for assistance identifying potential sales partners or distributors in select countries.

The new office will be established through Empire State Development’s Global NY division, which helps New York businesses launch or expand their presence in the global marketplace and promotes access to international trade opportunities and resources. Other foreign offices include Africa, Canada, China, Europe, India, Israel, Mexico and South America.