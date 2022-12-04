New luxury condominium complex to be built in St Ann Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Parallel Real Estate Ventures, which sees publicly-listed company iCreate with a majority interest, has launched a luxury condominium complex dubbed The Chalet.

The Chalet presented its plans to the real estate and investor community at a recent launch at the AC Marriott Hotel in Kingston.

Parallel CEO Brian Hayden said with the necessary approvals now secured, the project would be delivered on time and within budget.

Prices, he said, will start at approximately US$265,000. Construction is to begin in January 2023.

Set in the Bengal Beach area of St Ann (just outside Discovery Bay), The Chalet development comprises eight units, ranging in size from 650 square feet to 2000 square feet. Each unit features a panoramic view of the Caribbean Sea.

Tyrone Wilson, CEO of iCreate Limited, which has purchased a majority interest in Parallel, said the developers want to differentiate the project from other high-end residential offerings.

“To this end, the development includes a Digital Wellness Centre, and we will be pulling out all the stops to provide the utmost convenience from this facility.”

Wilson assured that more such projects would be forthcoming from Parallel as it sought to establish itself as a major player in the real estate developer space.

Corey Robinson of designers StudiohCore, who presented a video outlining the design for the project, said the studio took a particular approach in the rendering.

“We strive always to balance the client’s and the end-users’ clear need for comfort with the intent of achieving maximum sustainability and at the desired cost,” he told the launch presentation.

Parallel CEO later indicated that interest in the project was already high, with several units reserved subsequent to the launch.

NewsAmericasNow.com