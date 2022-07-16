New ‘Lord of the Rings’ show reveals world from another age

·8 min read
Home
World News
New ‘Lord of the Rings’ show reveals world from another age
The content originally appeared on: CNN

‘);if (Modernizr && !Modernizr.phone) {$owlFirstItem.find(‘.media__icon’).hide();}}CNN.Videx.Metadata.init({dateCreated: videocardContents.dateCreated,descriptionText: videocardContents.descriptionText,duration: videocardContents.duration,sourceLink: videocardContents.sourceLink,sourceName: videocardContents.sourceName,title: videocardContents.headlineText},{videoCollectionDivId: ‘cn-1p0alwv’,videoDescriptionDivId: ‘js-video_description-1p0alwv’,videoDurationDivId: ‘js-video_duration-1p0alwv’,videoTitleDivId: ‘js-leaf-video_headline-1p0alwv’,videoSourceDivId: ‘js-video_sourceName-1p0alwv’});if (CNN.Utils.exists(videocardContents.showName)) {if (CNN.Utils.exists(videocardContents.showUrl)) {showDetailsSpanContent = ‘‘ + videocardContents.showName + ‘| ‘;} else {showDetailsSpanContent = videocardContents.showName + ‘ | ‘;}}fastdom.measure(function getShowInfo() {var $show = jQuery(‘.metadata__show’),$isShowDetailsSpanExists = $show.find(‘span’).hasClass(‘metadata–show__name’),$showName = jQuery(‘.metadata–show__name’);fastdom.mutate(function updateShowInfo() {if (!$isShowDetailsSpanExists) {$show.prepend(” + showDetailsSpanContent + ”);} else {$showName.html(showDetailsSpanContent);}});});if (typeof (history) !== ‘undefined’ && typeof (history.replaceState) !== ‘undefined’) {history.replaceState(”, ”, videocardContents.url);document.title = videocardContents.headlineText ? videocardContents.headlineText : ”;}}function getCurrentVideoCardContents(currentVideoId) {var containerContents = [{“branding”:””,”cardContents”:{“additionalSections”:[],”auxiliaryText”:””,”bannerText”:[],”bannerHasATag”:false,”bannerPosition”:””,”brandingLink”:””,”brandingImageUrl”:””,”brandingTextHead”:””,”brandingTextSub”:””,”cardSectionName”:”business”,”contentType”:””,”cta”:”share”,”descriptionText”:[“”The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” trailer shows off Amazon Prime’s $465 million dollar series that will stream on its platform this September.”],”descriptionPlainText”:””The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” trailer shows off Amazon Prime’s $465 million dollar series that will stream on its platform this September.”,”headlinePostText”:””,”headlinePreText”:””,”headlineText”:”New ‘Lord of the Rings’ show reveals world from another age”,”headlinePlainText”:”New ‘Lord of the Rings’ show reveals world from another age”,”iconImageUrl”:””,”iconType”:”video”,”isMobileBannerText”:false,”kickerText”:””,”maximizedBannerSize”:[],”media”:{“contentType”:”image”,”type”:”element”,”cutFormat”:”16:9″,”elementContents”:{“caption”:”The Lord of the Rings Amazon Original Series – First Series Image”,”imageAlt”:”The Lord of the Rings Amazon Original Series – First Series Image”,”imageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220119121117-the-rings-of-power-lord-of-the-rings-amazon-large-169.jpg”,”label”:””,”galleryTitle”:””,”head”:””,”source”:”Courtesy of Amazon Studios”,”photographer”:”Courtesy of Amazon Studios”,”cuts”:{“mini”:{“width”:220,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220119121117-the-rings-of-power-lord-of-the-rings-amazon-small-169.jpg”,”height”:124},”xsmall”:{“width”:307,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220119121117-the-rings-of-power-lord-of-the-rings-amazon-medium-plus-169.jpg”,”height”:173},”small”:{“width”:460,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220119121117-the-rings-of-power-lord-of-the-rings-amazon-large-169.jpg”,”height”:259},”medium”:{“width”:780,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220119121117-the-rings-of-power-lord-of-the-rings-amazon-exlarge-169.jpg”,”height”:438},”large”:{“width”:1100,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220119121117-the-rings-of-power-lord-of-the-rings-amazon-super-169.jpg”,”height”:619},”full16x9″:{“width”:1600,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220119121117-the-rings-of-power-lord-of-the-rings-amazon-full-169.jpg”,”height”:900},”mini1x1″:{“width”:120,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220119121117-the-rings-of-power-lord-of-the-rings-amazon-small-11.jpg”,”height”:120}},”responsiveImage”:true,”originalImageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220119121117-the-rings-of-power-lord-of-the-rings-amazon.jpg”},”duration”:”1:27″},”noFollow”:false,”overMediaText”:””,”sectionUri”:””,”showSocialSharebar”:false,”shortUrl”:””,”statusText”:””,”statusColor”:””,”targetType”:””,”timestampDisplay”:””,”timestampUtc”:””,”lastModifiedText”:””,”lastModifiedState”:””,”type”:”card”,”url”:”/videos/business/2022/07/14/lord-of-the-rings-power-trailer-tolkein-amazon-prime-orig.cnn-business/video/playlists/atv-trending-videos/”,”width”:””,”webDisplayName”:”Business”,”height”:””,”videoCMSUri”:”/video/data/3.0/video/business/2022/07/14/lord-of-the-rings-power-trailer-tolkein-amazon-prime-orig.cnn-business/index.xml”,”videoId”:”business/2022/07/14/lord-of-the-rings-power-trailer-tolkein-amazon-prime-orig.cnn-business”,”adSection”:”const-video-leaf”,”dateCreated”:”3:07 PM ET, Thu July 14, 2022″,”sourceName”:”CNN Business”,”sourceLink”:””,”videoCollectionUrl”:”/video/playlists/atv-trending-videos/”},”contentType”:”video”,”maximizedBanner”:false,”type”:”card”,”autoStartVideo”:false},{“branding”:””,”cardContents”:{“additionalSections”:[],”auxiliaryText”:””,”bannerText”:[],”bannerHasATag”:false,”bannerPosition”:””,”brandingLink”:””,”brandingImageUrl”:””,”brandingTextHead”:””,”brandingTextSub”:””,”cardSectionName”:”business”,”contentType”:””,”cta”:”share”,”descriptionText”:[“‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’ actor Christopher Meloni stars in a new ad for Peloton as the company struggles to remain afloat.”],”descriptionPlainText”:”‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’ actor Christopher Meloni stars in a new ad for Peloton as the company struggles to remain afloat.”,”headlinePostText”:””,”headlinePreText”:””,”headlineText”:”See ‘Law & Order’ star’s nude Peloton commercial”,”headlinePlainText”:”See ‘Law & Order’ star’s nude Peloton commercial”,”iconImageUrl”:””,”iconType”:”video”,”isMobileBannerText”:false,”kickerText”:””,”maximizedBannerSize”:[],”media”:{“contentType”:”image”,”type”:”element”,”cutFormat”:”16:9″,”elementContents”:{“caption”:””,”imageAlt”:””,”imageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220715085305-peloton-ad-meloni-large-169.jpg”,”label”:””,”galleryTitle”:””,”head”:””,”source”:”Peloton”,”photographer”:”Peloton”,”cuts”:{“mini”:{“width”:220,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220715085305-peloton-ad-meloni-small-169.jpg”,”height”:124},”xsmall”:{“width”:307,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220715085305-peloton-ad-meloni-medium-plus-169.jpg”,”height”:173},”small”:{“width”:460,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220715085305-peloton-ad-meloni-large-169.jpg”,”height”:259},”medium”:{“width”:780,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220715085305-peloton-ad-meloni-exlarge-169.jpg”,”height”:438},”large”:{“width”:1100,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220715085305-peloton-ad-meloni-super-169.jpg”,”height”:619},”full16x9″:{“width”:1600,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220715085305-peloton-ad-meloni-full-169.jpg”,”height”:900},”mini1x1″:{“width”:120,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220715085305-peloton-ad-meloni-small-11.jpg”,”height”:120}},”responsiveImage”:true,”originalImageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220715085305-peloton-ad-meloni.jpg”},”duration”:”1:13″},”noFollow”:false,”overMediaText”:””,”sectionUri”:””,”showSocialSharebar”:false,”shortUrl”:””,”statusText”:””,”statusColor”:””,”targetType”:””,”timestampDisplay”:””,”timestampUtc”:””,”lastModifiedText”:””,”lastModifiedState”:””,”type”:”card”,”url”:”/videos/business/2022/07/15/peloton-ad-christopher-meloni-law-and-order-newday-vpx.cnnbusiness/video/playlists/atv-trending-videos/”,”width”:””,”webDisplayName”:”Business”,”height”:””,”videoCMSUri”:”/video/data/3.0/video/business/2022/07/15/peloton-ad-christopher-meloni-law-and-order-newday-vpx.cnnbusiness/index.xml”,”videoId”:”business/2022/07/15/peloton-ad-christopher-meloni-law-and-order-newday-vpx.cnnbusiness”,”adSection”:”const-video-leaf”,”dateCreated”:”8:23 AM ET, Fri July 15, 2022″,”sourceName”:”CNNBusiness”,”sourceLink”:”https://www.cnn.com/business”,”showName”:”New Day”,”showUrl”:”/shows/new-day”,”videoCollectionUrl”:”/video/playlists/atv-trending-videos/”},”contentType”:”video”,”maximizedBanner”:false,”type”:”card”,”autoStartVideo”:false},{“branding”:””,”cardContents”:{“additionalSections”:[],”auxiliaryText”:””,”bannerText”:[],”bannerHasATag”:false,”bannerPosition”:””,”brandingLink”:””,”brandingImageUrl”:””,”brandingTextHead”:””,”brandingTextSub”:””,”cardSectionName”:”us”,”contentType”:””,”cta”:”share”,”descriptionText”:[“Watch couple’s dog literally crash their wedding. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports on the Labrador’s “mic drop.””],”descriptionPlainText”:”Watch couple’s dog literally crash their wedding. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports on the Labrador’s “mic drop.””,”headlinePostText”:””,”headlinePreText”:””,”headlineText”:”Wedding-crashing dog has hilarious mic-drop moment”,”headlinePlainText”:”Wedding-crashing dog has hilarious mic-drop moment”,”iconImageUrl”:””,”iconType”:”video”,”isMobileBannerText”:false,”kickerText”:””,”maximizedBannerSize”:[],”media”:{“contentType”:”image”,”type”:”element”,”cutFormat”:”16:9″,”elementContents”:{“caption”:”dog crashes wedding moos pkg vpx_00013415.png”,”imageAlt”:”dog crashes wedding moos pkg vpx_00013415″,”imageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220714210837-dog-crashes-wedding-moos-pkg-vpx-00013415-large-169.png”,”label”:””,”galleryTitle”:””,”head”:””,”source”:”Carly Michelle Photography”,”photographer”:”Carly Michelle Photography”,”cuts”:{“mini”:{“width”:220,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220714210837-dog-crashes-wedding-moos-pkg-vpx-00013415-small-169.png”,”height”:124},”xsmall”:{“width”:307,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220714210837-dog-crashes-wedding-moos-pkg-vpx-00013415-medium-plus-169.png”,”height”:173},”small”:{“width”:460,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220714210837-dog-crashes-wedding-moos-pkg-vpx-00013415-large-169.png”,”height”:259},”medium”:{“width”:780,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220714210837-dog-crashes-wedding-moos-pkg-vpx-00013415-exlarge-169.png”,”height”:438},”large”:{“width”:1100,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220714210837-dog-crashes-wedding-moos-pkg-vpx-00013415-super-169.png”,”height”:619},”full16x9″:{“width”:1600,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220714210837-dog-crashes-wedding-moos-pkg-vpx-00013415-full-169.png”,”height”:900},”mini1x1″:{“width”:120,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220714210837-dog-crashes-wedding-moos-pkg-vpx-00013415-small-11.png”,”height”:120}},”responsiveImage”:true,”originalImageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220714210837-dog-crashes-wedding-moos-pkg-vpx-00013415.png”},”duration”:”2:02″},”noFollow”:false,”overMediaText”:””,”sectionUri”:””,”showSocialSharebar”:false,”shortUrl”:””,”statusText”:””,”statusColor”:””,”targetType”:””,”timestampDisplay”:””,”timestampUtc”:””,”lastModifiedText”:””,”lastModifiedState”:””,”type”:”card”,”url”:”/videos/us/2022/07/15/dog-crashes-wedding-moos-pkg-vpx.cnn/video/playlists/atv-trending-videos/”,”width”:””,”webDisplayName”:”US”,”height”:””,”videoCMSUri”:”/video/data/3.0/video/us/2022/07/15/dog-crashes-wedding-moos-pkg-vpx.cnn/index.xml”,”videoId”:”us/2022/07/15/dog-crashes-wedding-moos-pkg-vpx.cnn”,”adSection”:”const-video-leaf”,”dateCreated”:”8:54 PM ET, Thu July 14, 2022″,”sourceName”:”CNN”,”sourceLink”:”http://www.cnn.com/”,”videoCollectionUrl”:”/video/playlists/atv-trending-videos/”},”contentType”:”video”,”maximizedBanner”:false,”type”:”card”,”autoStartVideo”:false},{“branding”:””,”cardContents”:{“additionalSections”:[],”auxiliaryText”:””,”bannerText”:[],”bannerHasATag”:false,”bannerPosition”:””,”brandingLink”:””,”brandingImageUrl”:””,”brandingTextHead”:””,”brandingTextSub”:””,”cardSectionName”:”media”,”contentType”:””,”cta”:”share”,”descriptionText”:[“CNN’s senior data reporter Harry Enten explains to New Day how “Titanic” is still Paramount Pictures’ top-grossing movie to date compared to the highly-grossing “Top Gun: Maverick.””],”descriptionPlainText”:”CNN’s senior data reporter Harry Enten explains to New Day how “Titanic” is still Paramount Pictures’ top-grossing movie to date compared to the highly-grossing “Top Gun: Maverick.””,”headlinePostText”:””,”headlinePreText”:””,”headlineText”:”Did ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ beat ‘Titanic’?”,”headlinePlainText”:”Did ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ beat ‘Titanic’?”,”iconImageUrl”:””,”iconType”:”video”,”isMobileBannerText”:false,”kickerText”:””,”maximizedBannerSize”:[],”media”:{“contentType”:”image”,”type”:”element”,”cutFormat”:”16:9″,”elementContents”:{“caption”:””,”imageAlt”:””,”imageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220526100801-top-gun-maverick-tom-cruise-screenshot-large-169.jpg”,”label”:””,”galleryTitle”:””,”head”:””,”source”:”Paramount Pictures”,”photographer”:”Courtesy Paramount Pictures”,”cuts”:{“mini”:{“width”:220,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220526100801-top-gun-maverick-tom-cruise-screenshot-small-169.jpg”,”height”:124},”xsmall”:{“width”:307,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220526100801-top-gun-maverick-tom-cruise-screenshot-medium-plus-169.jpg”,”height”:173},”small”:{“width”:460,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220526100801-top-gun-maverick-tom-cruise-screenshot-large-169.jpg”,”height”:259},”medium”:{“width”:780,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220526100801-top-gun-maverick-tom-cruise-screenshot-exlarge-169.jpg”,”height”:438},”large”:{“width”:1100,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220526100801-top-gun-maverick-tom-cruise-screenshot-super-169.jpg”,”height”:619},”full16x9″:{“width”:1600,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220526100801-top-gun-maverick-tom-cruise-screenshot-full-169.jpg”,”height”:900},”mini1x1″:{“width”:120,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220526100801-top-gun-maverick-tom-cruise-screenshot-small-11.jpg”,”height”:120}},”responsiveImage”:true,”originalImageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220526100801-top-gun-maverick-tom-cruise-screenshot.jpg”},”duration”:”4:19″},”noFollow”:false,”overMediaText”:””,”sectionUri”:””,”showSocialSharebar”:false,”shortUrl”:””,”statusText”:””,”statusColor”:””,”targetType”:””,”timestampDisplay”:””,”timestampUtc”:””,”lastModifiedText”:””,”lastModifiedState”:””,”type”:”card”,”url”:”/videos/media/2022/07/14/top-gun-maverick-titanic-top-gross-paramount-enten-berman-keilar-newday-vpx.cnn/video/playlists/atv-trending-videos/”,”width”:””,”webDisplayName”:”Media”,”height”:””,”videoCMSUri”:”/video/data/3.0/video/media/2022/07/14/top-gun-maverick-titanic-top-gross-paramount-enten-berman-keilar-newday-vpx.cnn/index.xml”,”videoId”:”media/2022/07/14/top-gun-maverick-titanic-top-gross-paramount-enten-berman-keilar-newday-vpx.cnn”,”adSection”:”const-video-leaf”,”dateCreated”:”9:26 AM ET, Thu July 14, 2022″,”sourceName”:”CNN”,”sourceLink”:”https://www.cnn.com”,”showName”:”New Day”,”showUrl”:”/shows/new-day”,”videoCollectionUrl”:”/video/playlists/atv-trending-videos/”},”contentType”:”video”,”maximizedBanner”:false,”type”:”card”,”autoStartVideo”:false},{“branding”:””,”cardContents”:{“additionalSections”:[],”auxiliaryText”:””,”bannerText”:[],”bannerHasATag”:false,”bannerPosition”:””,”brandingLink”:””,”brandingImageUrl”:””,”brandingTextHead”:””,”brandingTextSub”:””,”cardSectionName”:”world”,”contentType”:””,”cta”:”share”,”descriptionText”:[“Astronomers revealed they’ve come across a mysterious radio burst signal from a galaxy around a billion light-years away with a pattern similar to a heartbeat. CNN’s Tom Foreman explains what it could be. “],”descriptionPlainText”:”Astronomers revealed they’ve come across a mysterious radio burst signal from a galaxy around a billion light-years away with a pattern similar to a heartbeat. CNN’s Tom Foreman explains what it could be.”,”headlinePostText”:””,”headlinePreText”:””,”headlineText”:”Astronomers detect signals from a galaxy almost a billion light-years away”,”headlinePlainText”:”Astronomers detect signals from a galaxy almost a billion light-years away”,”iconImageUrl”:””,”iconType”:”video”,”isMobileBannerText”:false,”kickerText”:””,”maximizedBannerSize”:[],”media”:{“contentType”:”image”,”type”:”element”,”cutFormat”:”16:9″,”elementContents”:{“caption”:””,”imageAlt”:””,”imageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220713180424-nasa-tgb-vpx-large-169.jpg”,”label”:””,”galleryTitle”:””,”head”:””,”source”:”NASA”,”photographer”:”NASA”,”cuts”:{“mini”:{“width”:220,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220713180424-nasa-tgb-vpx-small-169.jpg”,”height”:124},”xsmall”:{“width”:307,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220713180424-nasa-tgb-vpx-medium-plus-169.jpg”,”height”:173},”small”:{“width”:460,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220713180424-nasa-tgb-vpx-large-169.jpg”,”height”:259},”medium”:{“width”:780,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220713180424-nasa-tgb-vpx-exlarge-169.jpg”,”height”:438},”large”:{“width”:1100,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220713180424-nasa-tgb-vpx-super-169.jpg”,”height”:619},”full16x9″:{“width”:1600,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220713180424-nasa-tgb-vpx-full-169.jpg”,”height”:900},”mini1x1″:{“width”:120,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220713180424-nasa-tgb-vpx-small-11.jpg”,”height”:120}},”responsiveImage”:true,”originalImageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220713180424-nasa-tgb-vpx.jpg”},”duration”:”2:04″},”noFollow”:false,”overMediaText”:””,”sectionUri”:””,”showSocialSharebar”:false,”shortUrl”:””,”statusText”:””,”statusColor”:””,”targetType”:””,”timestampDisplay”:””,”timestampUtc”:””,”lastModifiedText”:””,”lastModifiedState”:””,”type”:”card”,”url”:”/videos/world/2022/07/13/space-radio-signal-detected-burst-heartbeat-foreman-tgb-intl-vpx.cnn/video/playlists/atv-trending-videos/”,”width”:””,”webDisplayName”:”World”,”height”:””,”videoCMSUri”:”/video/data/3.0/video/world/2022/07/13/space-radio-signal-detected-burst-heartbeat-foreman-tgb-intl-vpx.cnn/index.xml”,”videoId”:”world/2022/07/13/space-radio-signal-detected-burst-heartbeat-foreman-tgb-intl-vpx.cnn”,”adSection”:”const-video-leaf”,”dateCreated”:”5:38 PM ET, Wed July 13, 2022″,”sourceName”:”CNN”,”sourceLink”:”https://www.cnn.com”,”showName”:”The Global Brief”,”showUrl”:”/shows/the-global-brief”,”videoCollectionUrl”:”/video/playlists/atv-trending-videos/”},”contentType”:”video”,”maximizedBanner”:false,”type”:”card”,”autoStartVideo”:false},{“branding”:””,”cardContents”:{“additionalSections”:[],”auxiliaryText”:””,”bannerText”:[],”bannerHasATag”:false,”bannerPosition”:””,”brandingLink”:””,”brandingImageUrl”:””,”brandingTextHead”:””,”brandingTextSub”:””,”cardSectionName”:”business”,”contentType”:””,”cta”:”share”,”descriptionText”:[“William Shatner joins CNN’s Anderson Cooper to react to newly-released NASA images and discuss the questions and answers the new photos raise.”],”descriptionPlainText”:”William Shatner joins CNN’s Anderson Cooper to react to newly-released NASA images and discuss the questions and answers the new photos raise.”,”headlinePostText”:””,”headlinePreText”:””,”headlineText”:”Anderson Cooper and William Shatner flip out over new NASA images”,”headlinePlainText”:”Anderson Cooper and William Shatner flip out over new NASA images”,”iconImageUrl”:””,”iconType”:”video”,”isMobileBannerText”:false,”kickerText”:””,”maximizedBannerSize”:[],”media”:{“contentType”:”image”,”type”:”element”,”cutFormat”:”16:9″,”elementContents”:{“caption”:””,”imageAlt”:””,”imageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220713184523-anderson-cooper-shatner-vpx-large-169.jpg”,”label”:””,”galleryTitle”:””,”head”:””,”source”:”CNN”,”photographer”:””,”cuts”:{“mini”:{“width”:220,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220713184523-anderson-cooper-shatner-vpx-small-169.jpg”,”height”:124},”xsmall”:{“width”:307,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220713184523-anderson-cooper-shatner-vpx-medium-plus-169.jpg”,”height”:173},”small”:{“width”:460,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220713184523-anderson-cooper-shatner-vpx-large-169.jpg”,”height”:259},”medium”:{“width”:780,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220713184523-anderson-cooper-shatner-vpx-exlarge-169.jpg”,”height”:438},”large”:{“width”:1100,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220713184523-anderson-cooper-shatner-vpx-super-169.jpg”,”height”:619},”full16x9″:{“width”:1600,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220713184523-anderson-cooper-shatner-vpx-full-169.jpg”,”height”:900},”mini1x1″:{“width”:120,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220713184523-anderson-cooper-shatner-vpx-small-11.jpg”,”height”:120}},”responsiveImage”:true,”originalImageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220713184523-anderson-cooper-shatner-vpx.jpg”},”duration”:”2:33″},”noFollow”:false,”overMediaText”:””,”sectionUri”:””,”showSocialSharebar”:false,”shortUrl”:””,”statusText”:””,”statusColor”:””,”targetType”:””,”timestampDisplay”:””,”timestampUtc”:””,”lastModifiedText”:””,”lastModifiedState”:””,”type”:”card”,”url”:”/videos/business/2022/07/14/nasa-images-space-universe-william-shatner-anderson-cooper-ac360-vpx.cnn/video/playlists/atv-trending-videos/”,”width”:””,”webDisplayName”:”Business”,”height”:””,”videoCMSUri”:”/video/data/3.0/video/business/2022/07/14/nasa-images-space-universe-william-shatner-anderson-cooper-ac360-vpx.cnn/index.xml”,”videoId”:”business/2022/07/14/nasa-images-space-universe-william-shatner-anderson-cooper-ac360-vpx.cnn”,”adSection”:”const-video-leaf”,”dateCreated”:”9:09 PM ET, Wed July 13, 2022″,”sourceName”:”CNN”,”sourceLink”:”https://www.cnn.com”,”showName”:”Anderson Cooper 360″,”showUrl”:”/shows/ac-360″,”videoCollectionUrl”:”/video/playlists/atv-trending-videos/”},”contentType”:”video”,”maximizedBanner”:false,”type”:”card”,”autoStartVideo”:false},{“branding”:””,”cardContents”:{“additionalSections”:[],”auxiliaryText”:””,”bannerText”:[],”bannerHasATag”:false,”bannerPosition”:””,”brandingLink”:””,”brandingImageUrl”:””,”brandingTextHead”:””,”brandingTextSub”:””,”cardSectionName”:”tv-shows”,”contentType”:””,”cta”:”share”,”descriptionText”:[“Harry Enten, John Berman and Brianna Keilar discuss the poor decision a “Jeopardy!” contestant made that cost them the victory. “],”descriptionPlainText”:”Harry Enten, John Berman and Brianna Keilar discuss the poor decision a “Jeopardy!” contestant made that cost them the victory.”,”headlinePostText”:””,”headlinePreText”:””,”headlineText”:”See the mind-boggling decision this ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant made on the brink of victory “,”headlinePlainText”:”See the mind-boggling decision this ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant made on the brink of victory “,”iconImageUrl”:””,”iconType”:”video”,”isMobileBannerText”:false,”kickerText”:””,”maximizedBannerSize”:[],”media”:{“contentType”:”image”,”type”:”element”,”cutFormat”:”16:9″,”elementContents”:{“caption”:”Jeopardy 2 Enten”,”imageAlt”:”Jeopardy 2 Enten”,”imageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220713074456-jeopardy-2-enten-large-169.jpg”,”label”:””,”galleryTitle”:””,”head”:””,”source”:”Jeopardy!”,”photographer”:”Jeopardy!”,”cuts”:{“mini”:{“width”:220,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220713074456-jeopardy-2-enten-small-169.jpg”,”height”:124},”xsmall”:{“width”:307,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220713074456-jeopardy-2-enten-medium-plus-169.jpg”,”height”:173},”small”:{“width”:460,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220713074456-jeopardy-2-enten-large-169.jpg”,”height”:259},”medium”:{“width”:780,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220713074456-jeopardy-2-enten-exlarge-169.jpg”,”height”:438},”large”:{“width”:1100,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220713074456-jeopardy-2-enten-super-169.jpg”,”height”:619},”full16x9″:{“width”:1600,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220713074456-jeopardy-2-enten-full-169.jpg”,”height”:900},”mini1x1″:{“width”:120,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220713074456-jeopardy-2-enten-small-11.jpg”,”height”:120}},”responsiveImage”:true,”originalImageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220713074456-jeopardy-2-enten.jpg”},”duration”:”2:39″},”noFollow”:false,”overMediaText”:””,”sectionUri”:””,”showSocialSharebar”:false,”shortUrl”:””,”statusText”:””,”statusColor”:””,”targetType”:””,”timestampDisplay”:””,”timestampUtc”:””,”lastModifiedText”:””,”lastModifiedState”:””,”type”:”card”,”url”:”/videos/tv-shows/2022/07/13/jeopardy-contestant-loses-first-place-enten-berman-keilar-newday-vpx.cnn/video/playlists/atv-trending-videos/”,”width”:””,”webDisplayName”:”TV Shows”,”height”:””,”videoCMSUri”:”/video/data/3.0/video/tv-shows/2022/07/13/jeopardy-contestant-loses-first-place-enten-berman-keilar-newday-vpx.cnn/index.xml”,”videoId”:”tv-shows/2022/07/13/jeopardy-contestant-loses-first-place-enten-berman-keilar-newday-vpx.cnn”,”adSection”:”const-video-leaf”,”dateCreated”:”7:15 AM ET, Wed July 13, 2022″,”sourceName”:”CNN”,”sourceLink”:”https://www.cnn.com”,”showName”:”New Day”,”showUrl”:”/shows/new-day”,”videoCollectionUrl”:”/video/playlists/atv-trending-videos/”},”contentType”:”video”,”maximizedBanner”:false,”type”:”card”,”autoStartVideo”:false},{“branding”:””,”cardContents”:{“additionalSections”:[],”auxiliaryText”:””,”bannerText”:[],”bannerHasATag”:false,”bannerPosition”:””,”brandingLink”:””,”brandingImageUrl”:””,”brandingTextHead”:””,”brandingTextSub”:””,”cardSectionName”:”us”,”contentType”:””,”cta”:”share”,”descriptionText”:[“Doorbell camera footage captured the moment a stranger saved a couple and their eight kids.”],”descriptionPlainText”:”Doorbell camera footage captured the moment a stranger saved a couple and their eight kids.”,”headlinePostText”:””,”headlinePreText”:””,”headlineText”:”Ring doorbell camera captures unexpected act of heroism”,”headlinePlainText”:”Ring doorbell camera captures unexpected act of heroism”,”iconImageUrl”:””,”iconType”:”video”,”isMobileBannerText”:false,”kickerText”:””,”maximizedBannerSize”:[],”media”:{“contentType”:”image”,”type”:”element”,”cutFormat”:”16:9″,”elementContents”:{“caption”:””,”imageAlt”:””,”imageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220712234955-ring-camera-house-fire-large-169.jpg”,”label”:””,”galleryTitle”:””,”head”:””,”source”:”Brittany Downing”,”photographer”:”Brittany Downing”,”cuts”:{“mini”:{“width”:220,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220712234955-ring-camera-house-fire-small-169.jpg”,”height”:124},”xsmall”:{“width”:307,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220712234955-ring-camera-house-fire-medium-plus-169.jpg”,”height”:173},”small”:{“width”:460,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220712234955-ring-camera-house-fire-large-169.jpg”,”height”:259},”medium”:{“width”:780,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220712234955-ring-camera-house-fire-exlarge-169.jpg”,”height”:438},”large”:{“width”:1100,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220712234955-ring-camera-house-fire-super-169.jpg”,”height”:619},”full16x9″:{“width”:1600,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220712234955-ring-camera-house-fire-full-169.jpg”,”height”:900},”mini1x1″:{“width”:120,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220712234955-ring-camera-house-fire-small-11.jpg”,”height”:120}},”responsiveImage”:true,”originalImageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220712234955-ring-camera-house-fire.jpg”},”duration”:”1:12″},”noFollow”:false,”overMediaText”:””,”sectionUri”:””,”showSocialSharebar”:false,”shortUrl”:””,”statusText”:””,”statusColor”:””,”targetType”:””,”timestampDisplay”:””,”timestampUtc”:””,”lastModifiedText”:””,”lastModifiedState”:””,”type”:”card”,”url”:”/videos/us/2022/07/12/ring-doorbell-captures-ohio-house-fire-orig-dp-jc-af-dp.cnn/video/playlists/atv-trending-videos/”,”width”:””,”webDisplayName”:”US”,”height”:””,”videoCMSUri”:”/video/data/3.0/video/us/2022/07/12/ring-doorbell-captures-ohio-house-fire-orig-dp-jc-af-dp.cnn/index.xml”,”videoId”:”us/2022/07/12/ring-doorbell-captures-ohio-house-fire-orig-dp-jc-af-dp.cnn”,”adSection”:”const-video-leaf”,”dateCreated”:”6:33 PM ET, Tue July 12, 2022″,”sourceName”:”CNN”,”sourceLink”:””,”videoCollectionUrl”:”/video/playlists/atv-trending-videos/”},”contentType”:”video”,”maximizedBanner”:false,”type”:”card”,”autoStartVideo”:false},{“branding”:””,”cardContents”:{“additionalSections”:[],”auxiliaryText”:””,”bannerText”:[],”bannerHasATag”:false,”bannerPosition”:””,”brandingLink”:””,”brandingImageUrl”:””,”brandingTextHead”:””,”brandingTextSub”:””,”cardSectionName”:”us”,”contentType”:””,”cta”:”share”,”descriptionText”:[“Introverted dogs have a hilarious meetup at a dog park and introverted humans relate. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports.”],”descriptionPlainText”:”Introverted dogs have a hilarious meetup at a dog park and introverted humans relate. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports.”,”headlinePostText”:””,”headlinePreText”:””,”headlineText”:”See what happens when you put a group of introverted dogs together”,”headlinePlainText”:”See what happens when you put a group of introverted dogs together”,”iconImageUrl”:””,”iconType”:”video”,”isMobileBannerText”:false,”kickerText”:””,”maximizedBannerSize”:[],”media”:{“contentType”:”image”,”type”:”element”,”cutFormat”:”16:9″,”elementContents”:{“caption”:””,”imageAlt”:””,”imageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220712202050-introverted-dogs-moos-vpx-large-169.jpg”,”label”:””,”galleryTitle”:””,”head”:””,”source”:”TikTok/@qilastiktok “,”photographer”:”TikTok/@qilastiktok “,”cuts”:{“mini”:{“width”:220,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220712202050-introverted-dogs-moos-vpx-small-169.jpg”,”height”:124},”xsmall”:{“width”:307,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220712202050-introverted-dogs-moos-vpx-medium-plus-169.jpg”,”height”:173},”small”:{“width”:460,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220712202050-introverted-dogs-moos-vpx-large-169.jpg”,”height”:259},”medium”:{“width”:780,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220712202050-introverted-dogs-moos-vpx-exlarge-169.jpg”,”height”:438},”large”:{“width”:1100,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220712202050-introverted-dogs-moos-vpx-super-169.jpg”,”height”:619},”full16x9″:{“width”:1600,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220712202050-introverted-dogs-moos-vpx-full-169.jpg”,”height”:900},”mini1x1″:{“width”:120,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220712202050-introverted-dogs-moos-vpx-small-11.jpg”,”height”:120}},”responsiveImage”:true,”originalImageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220712202050-introverted-dogs-moos-vpx.jpg”},”duration”:”1:40″},”noFollow”:false,”overMediaText”:””,”sectionUri”:””,”showSocialSharebar”:false,”shortUrl”:””,”statusText”:””,”statusColor”:””,”targetType”:””,”timestampDisplay”:””,”timestampUtc”:””,”lastModifiedText”:””,”lastModifiedState”:””,”type”:”card”,”url”:”/videos/us/2022/07/13/introverted-dogs-meet-up-dog-park-jeanne-moos-pkg-vpx.cnn/video/playlists/atv-trending-videos/”,”width”:””,”webDisplayName”:”US”,”height”:””,”videoCMSUri”:”/video/data/3.0/video/us/2022/07/13/introverted-dogs-meet-up-dog-park-jeanne-moos-pkg-vpx.cnn/index.xml”,”videoId”:”us/2022/07/13/introverted-dogs-meet-up-dog-park-jeanne-moos-pkg-vpx.cnn”,”adSection”:”const-video-leaf”,”dateCreated”:”8:04 PM ET, Tue July 12, 2022″,”sourceName”:”CNN”,”sourceLink”:”https://www.cnn.com”,”videoCollectionUrl”:”/video/playlists/atv-trending-videos/”},”contentType”:”video”,”maximizedBanner”:false,”type”:”card”,”autoStartVideo”:false},{“branding”:””,”cardContents”:{“additionalSections”:[],”auxiliaryText”:””,”bannerText”:[],”bannerHasATag”:false,”bannerPosition”:””,”brandingLink”:””,”brandingImageUrl”:””,”brandingTextHead”:””,”brandingTextSub”:””,”cardSectionName”:”us”,”contentType”:””,”cta”:”share”,”descriptionText”:[“San Diego beachgoers were forced to run from charging male sea lions. But an expert says they were actually sparring over females.”],”descriptionPlainText”:”San Diego beachgoers were forced to run from charging male sea lions. But an expert says they were actually sparring over females.”,”headlinePostText”:””,”headlinePreText”:””,”headlineText”:”Watch California beachgoers flee from sparring sea lions”,”headlinePlainText”:”Watch California beachgoers flee from sparring sea lions”,”iconImageUrl”:””,”iconType”:”video”,”isMobileBannerText”:false,”kickerText”:””,”maximizedBannerSize”:[],”media”:{“contentType”:”image”,”type”:”element”,”cutFormat”:”16:9″,”elementContents”:{“caption”:””,”imageAlt”:””,”imageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220712170758-sea-lion-scare-san-diego-large-169.jpg”,”label”:””,”galleryTitle”:””,”head”:””,”source”:”Charlianne Yeyna”,”photographer”:””,”cuts”:{“mini”:{“width”:220,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220712170758-sea-lion-scare-san-diego-small-169.jpg”,”height”:124},”xsmall”:{“width”:307,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220712170758-sea-lion-scare-san-diego-medium-plus-169.jpg”,”height”:173},”small”:{“width”:460,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220712170758-sea-lion-scare-san-diego-large-169.jpg”,”height”:259},”medium”:{“width”:780,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220712170758-sea-lion-scare-san-diego-exlarge-169.jpg”,”height”:438},”large”:{“width”:1100,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220712170758-sea-lion-scare-san-diego-super-169.jpg”,”height”:619},”full16x9″:{“width”:1600,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220712170758-sea-lion-scare-san-diego-full-169.jpg”,”height”:900},”mini1x1″:{“width”:120,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220712170758-sea-lion-scare-san-diego-small-11.jpg”,”height”:120}},”responsiveImage”:true,”originalImageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220712170758-sea-lion-scare-san-diego.jpg”},”duration”:”0:54″},”noFollow”:false,”overMediaText”:””,”sectionUri”:””,”showSocialSharebar”:false,”shortUrl”:””,”statusText”:””,”statusColor”:””,”targetType”:””,”timestampDisplay”:””,”timestampUtc”:””,”lastModifiedText”:””,”lastModifiedState”:””,”type”:”card”,”url”:”/videos/us/2022/07/12/sea-lions-force-beachgoers-to-flee-california-orig-aw.cnn/video/playlists/atv-trending-videos/”,”width”:””,”webDisplayName”:”US”,”height”:””,”videoCMSUri”:”/video/data/3.0/video/us/2022/07/12/sea-lions-force-beachgoers-to-flee-california-orig-aw.cnn/index.xml”,”videoId”:”us/2022/07/12/sea-lions-force-beachgoers-to-flee-california-orig-aw.cnn”,”adSection”:”const-video-leaf”,”dateCreated”:”5:06 PM ET, Tue July 12, 2022″,”sourceName”:”CNN”,”sourceLink”:””,”videoCollectionUrl”:”/video/playlists/atv-trending-videos/”},”contentType”:”video”,”maximizedBanner”:false,”type”:”card”,”autoStartVideo”:false},{“branding”:””,”cardContents”:{“additionalSections”:[],”auxiliaryText”:””,”bannerText”:[],”bannerHasATag”:false,”bannerPosition”:””,”brandingLink”:””,”brandingImageUrl”:””,”brandingTextHead”:””,”brandingTextSub”:””,”cardSectionName”:”us”,”contentType”:””,”cta”:”share”,”descriptionText”:[“California’s iconic Giant Sequoias, nearly indestructible trees that can live for thousands of years, are under threat from a range of factors stemming from climate change. CNN’s Stephanie Elam reports. “],”descriptionPlainText”:”California’s iconic Giant Sequoias, nearly indestructible trees that can live for thousands of years, are under threat from a range of factors stemming from climate change. CNN’s Stephanie Elam reports.”,”headlinePostText”:””,”headlinePreText”:””,”headlineText”:”Giant Sequoias are nearly impossible to kill. Climate change is changing that (2021)”,”headlinePlainText”:”Giant Sequoias are nearly impossible to kill. Climate change is changing that (2021)”,”iconImageUrl”:””,”iconType”:”video”,”isMobileBannerText”:false,”kickerText”:””,”maximizedBannerSize”:[],”media”:{“contentType”:”image”,”type”:”element”,”cutFormat”:”16:9″,”elementContents”:{“caption”:””,”imageAlt”:””,”imageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/211124095906-elam-sequioa-vpx-large-169.jpg”,”label”:””,”galleryTitle”:””,”head”:””,”source”:”CNN”,”photographer”:””,”cuts”:{“mini”:{“width”:220,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/211124095906-elam-sequioa-vpx-small-169.jpg”,”height”:124},”xsmall”:{“width”:307,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/211124095906-elam-sequioa-vpx-medium-plus-169.jpg”,”height”:173},”small”:{“width”:460,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/211124095906-elam-sequioa-vpx-large-169.jpg”,”height”:259},”medium”:{“width”:780,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/211124095906-elam-sequioa-vpx-exlarge-169.jpg”,”height”:438},”large”:{“width”:1100,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/211124095906-elam-sequioa-vpx-super-169.jpg”,”height”:619},”full16x9″:{“width”:1600,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/211124095906-elam-sequioa-vpx-full-169.jpg”,”height”:900},”mini1x1″:{“width”:120,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/211124095906-elam-sequioa-vpx-small-11.jpg”,”height”:120}},”responsiveImage”:true,”originalImageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/211124095906-elam-sequioa-vpx.jpg”},”duration”:”2:56″},”noFollow”:false,”overMediaText”:””,”sectionUri”:””,”showSocialSharebar”:false,”shortUrl”:””,”statusText”:””,”statusColor”:””,”targetType”:””,”timestampDisplay”:””,”timestampUtc”:””,”lastModifiedText”:””,”lastModifiedState”:””,”type”:”card”,”url”:”/videos/us/2021/11/24/giant-sequoia-trees-wildfire-threat-climate-change-elam-pkg-vpx.cnn/video/playlists/atv-trending-videos/”,”width”:””,”webDisplayName”:”US”,”height”:””,”videoCMSUri”:”/video/data/3.0/video/us/2021/11/24/giant-sequoia-trees-wildfire-threat-climate-change-elam-pkg-vpx.cnn/index.xml”,”videoId”:”us/2021/11/24/giant-sequoia-trees-wildfire-threat-climate-change-elam-pkg-vpx.cnn”,”adSection”:”const-video-leaf”,”dateCreated”:”9:38 AM ET, Wed November 24, 2021″,”sourceName”:”CNN”,”sourceLink”:”http://www.cnn.com/”,”showName”:”New Day”,”showUrl”:”/shows/new-day”,”videoCollectionUrl”:”/video/playlists/atv-trending-videos/”},”contentType”:”video”,”maximizedBanner”:false,”type”:”card”,”autoStartVideo”:false},{“branding”:””,”cardContents”:{“additionalSections”:[],”auxiliaryText”:””,”bannerText”:[],”bannerHasATag”:false,”bannerPosition”:””,”brandingLink”:””,”brandingImageUrl”:””,”brandingTextHead”:””,”brandingTextSub”:””,”cardSectionName”:”business”,”contentType”:””,”cta”:”share”,”descriptionText”:[“NASA has released an image from the James Webb Space Telescope showing the deepest view of the universe ever captured. The image shows SMACS 0723, where a massive group of galaxy clusters act as a magnifying glass for the objects behind them. Astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell explains why this is important.”],”descriptionPlainText”:”NASA has released an image from the James Webb Space Telescope showing the deepest view of the universe ever captured. The image shows SMACS 0723, where a massive group of galaxy clusters act as a magnifying glass for the objects behind them. Astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell explains why this is important.”,”headlinePostText”:””,”headlinePreText”:””,”headlineText”:”Astrophysicist explains new NASA image taken billions of lightyears away”,”headlinePlainText”:”Astrophysicist explains new NASA image taken billions of lightyears away”,”iconImageUrl”:””,”iconType”:”video”,”isMobileBannerText”:false,”kickerText”:””,”maximizedBannerSize”:[],”media”:{“contentType”:”image”,”type”:”element”,”cutFormat”:”16:9″,”elementContents”:{“caption”:””,”imageAlt”:””,”imageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220711161953-james-webb-telescope-first-image-0711-large-169.jpg”,”label”:””,”galleryTitle”:””,”head”:””,”source”:”NASA”,”photographer”:”NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI”,”cuts”:{“mini”:{“width”:220,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220711161953-james-webb-telescope-first-image-0711-small-169.jpg”,”height”:124},”xsmall”:{“width”:307,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220711161953-james-webb-telescope-first-image-0711-medium-plus-169.jpg”,”height”:173},”small”:{“width”:460,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220711161953-james-webb-telescope-first-image-0711-large-169.jpg”,”height”:259},”medium”:{“width”:780,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220711161953-james-webb-telescope-first-image-0711-exlarge-169.jpg”,”height”:438},”large”:{“width”:1100,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220711161953-james-webb-telescope-first-image-0711-super-169.jpg”,”height”:619},”full16x9″:{“width”:1600,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220711161953-james-webb-telescope-first-image-0711-full-169.jpg”,”height”:900},”mini1x1″:{“width”:120,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220711161953-james-webb-telescope-first-image-0711-small-11.jpg”,”height”:120}},”responsiveImage”:true,”originalImageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220711161953-james-webb-telescope-first-image-0711.jpg”},”duration”:”2:56″},”noFollow”:false,”overMediaText”:””,”sectionUri”:””,”showSocialSharebar”:false,”shortUrl”:””,”statusText”:””,”statusColor”:””,”targetType”:””,”timestampDisplay”:””,”timestampUtc”:””,”lastModifiedText”:””,”lastModifiedState”:””,”type”:”card”,”url”:”/videos/business/2022/07/12/nasa-webb-telescope-first-image-sot-vpx.cnn/video/playlists/atv-trending-videos/”,”width”:””,”webDisplayName”:”Business”,”height”:””,”videoCMSUri”:”/video/data/3.0/video/business/2022/07/12/nasa-webb-telescope-first-image-sot-vpx.cnn/index.xml”,”videoId”:”business/2022/07/12/nasa-webb-telescope-first-image-sot-vpx.cnn”,”adSection”:”const-video-leaf”,”dateCreated”:”8:07 PM ET, Mon July 11, 2022″,”sourceName”:”CNN”,”sourceLink”:”http://www.cnn.com/”,”showName”:”Erin Burnett Out Front”,”showUrl”:”/shows/erin-burnett-out-front”,”videoCollectionUrl”:”/video/playlists/atv-trending-videos/”},”contentType”:”video”,”maximizedBanner”:false,”type”:”card”,”autoStartVideo”:false},{“branding”:””,”cardContents”:{“additionalSections”:[],”auxiliaryText”:””,”bannerText”:[],”bannerHasATag”:false,”bannerPosition”:””,”brandingLink”:””,”brandingImageUrl”:””,”brandingTextHead”:””,”brandingTextSub”:””,”cardSectionName”:”entertainment”,”contentType”:””,”cta”:”share”,”descriptionText”:[“It’s been long-rumored that actor Dave Coulier was the inspiration behind Alanis Morissette’s hit break-up song “You Oughta Know.” Coulier talks about the first time he heard the song on “Jim Norton and Sam Roberts.””],”descriptionPlainText”:”It’s been long-rumored that actor Dave Coulier was the inspiration behind Alanis Morissette’s hit break-up song “You Oughta Know.” Coulier talks about the first time he heard the song on “Jim Norton and Sam Roberts.””,”headlinePostText”:””,”headlinePreText”:””,”headlineText”:”‘I may have really hurt this woman’: Dave Coulier on Alanis Morissette’s break-up song”,”headlinePlainText”:”‘I may have really hurt this woman’: Dave Coulier on Alanis Morissette’s break-up song”,”iconImageUrl”:””,”iconType”:”video”,”isMobileBannerText”:false,”kickerText”:””,”maximizedBannerSize”:[],”media”:{“contentType”:”image”,”type”:”element”,”cutFormat”:”16:9″,”elementContents”:{“caption”:””,”imageAlt”:””,”imageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220715200606-02-dave-coulier-large-169.jpg”,”label”:””,”galleryTitle”:””,”head”:””,”source”:”SiriusXM”,”photographer”:””Jim Norton and Sam Roberts”/SiriusXM”,”cuts”:{“mini”:{“width”:220,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220715200606-02-dave-coulier-small-169.jpg”,”height”:124},”xsmall”:{“width”:307,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220715200606-02-dave-coulier-medium-plus-169.jpg”,”height”:173},”small”:{“width”:460,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220715200606-02-dave-coulier-large-169.jpg”,”height”:259},”medium”:{“width”:780,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220715200606-02-dave-coulier-exlarge-169.jpg”,”height”:438},”large”:{“width”:1100,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220715200606-02-dave-coulier-super-169.jpg”,”height”:619},”full16x9″:{“width”:1600,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220715200606-02-dave-coulier-full-169.jpg”,”height”:900},”mini1x1″:{“width”:120,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220715200606-02-dave-coulier-small-11.jpg”,”height”:120}},”responsiveImage”:true,”originalImageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220715200606-02-dave-coulier.jpg”},”duration”:”1:47″},”noFollow”:false,”overMediaText”:””,”sectionUri”:””,”showSocialSharebar”:false,”shortUrl”:””,”statusText”:””,”statusColor”:””,”targetType”:””,”timestampDisplay”:””,”timestampUtc”:””,”lastModifiedText”:””,”lastModifiedState”:””,”type”:”card”,”url”:”/videos/entertainment/2022/07/16/dave-coulier-alanis-morissette-you-oughta-know-rumor-orig-llr.cnn/video/playlists/atv-trending-videos/”,”width”:””,”webDisplayName”:”Entertainment”,”height”:””,”videoCMSUri”:”/video/data/3.0/video/entertainment/2022/07/16/dave-coulier-alanis-morissette-you-oughta-know-rumor-orig-llr.cnn/index.xml”,”videoId”:”entertainment/2022/07/16/dave-coulier-alanis-morissette-you-oughta-know-rumor-orig-llr.cnn”,”adSection”:”const-video-leaf”,”dateCreated”:”8:03 PM ET, Fri July 15, 2022″,”sourceName”:”CNN”,”sourceLink”:””,”videoCollectionUrl”:”/video/playlists/atv-trending-videos/”},”contentType”:”video”,”maximizedBanner”:false,”type”:”card”,”autoStartVideo”:false},{“branding”:””,”cardContents”:{“additionalSections”:[],”auxiliaryText”:””,”bannerText”:[],”bannerHasATag”:false,”bannerPosition”:””,”brandingLink”:””,”brandingImageUrl”:””,”brandingTextHead”:””,”brandingTextSub”:””,”cardSectionName”:”politics”,”contentType”:””,”cta”:”share”,”descriptionText”:[“It sounds like a Mad Libs: Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman bought a Cameo from Snooki to troll Dr. Oz. But it’s true! Fetterman paid the “Jersey Shore” star to roast his opponent in the PA Senate race, Dr. Mehmet Oz.”],”descriptionPlainText”:”It sounds like a Mad Libs: Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman bought a Cameo from Snooki to troll Dr. Oz. But it’s true! Fetterman paid the “Jersey Shore” star to roast his opponent in the PA Senate race, Dr. Mehmet Oz.”,”headlinePostText”:””,”headlinePreText”:””,”headlineText”:”Senate candidate enlists Snooki to troll Dr. Oz”,”headlinePlainText”:”Senate candidate enlists Snooki to troll Dr. Oz”,”iconImageUrl”:””,”iconType”:”video”,”isMobileBannerText”:false,”kickerText”:””,”maximizedBannerSize”:[],”media”:{“contentType”:”image”,”type”:”element”,”cutFormat”:”16:9″,”elementContents”:{“caption”:””,”imageAlt”:””,”imageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220715192014-snooki-senate-cameo-large-169.jpg”,”label”:””,”galleryTitle”:””,”head”:””,”source”:”Cameo”,”photographer”:””,”cuts”:{“mini”:{“width”:220,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220715192014-snooki-senate-cameo-small-169.jpg”,”height”:124},”xsmall”:{“width”:307,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220715192014-snooki-senate-cameo-medium-plus-169.jpg”,”height”:173},”small”:{“width”:460,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220715192014-snooki-senate-cameo-large-169.jpg”,”height”:259},”medium”:{“width”:780,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220715192014-snooki-senate-cameo-exlarge-169.jpg”,”height”:438},”large”:{“width”:1100,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220715192014-snooki-senate-cameo-super-169.jpg”,”height”:619},”full16x9″:{“width”:1600,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220715192014-snooki-senate-cameo-full-169.jpg”,”height”:900},”mini1x1″:{“width”:120,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220715192014-snooki-senate-cameo-small-11.jpg”,”height”:120}},”responsiveImage”:true,”originalImageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220715192014-snooki-senate-cameo.jpg”},”duration”:”2:17″},”noFollow”:false,”overMediaText”:””,”sectionUri”:””,”showSocialSharebar”:false,”shortUrl”:””,”statusText”:””,”statusColor”:””,”targetType”:””,”timestampDisplay”:””,”timestampUtc”:””,”lastModifiedText”:””,”lastModifiedState”:””,”type”:”card”,”url”:”/videos/politics/2022/07/15/snooki-pennsylvania-senate-cameo-dr-oz-fetterman-orig-mh-aw.cnn/video/playlists/atv-trending-videos/”,”width”:””,”webDisplayName”:”Politics”,”height”:””,”videoCMSUri”:”/video/data/3.0/video/politics/2022/07/15/snooki-pennsylvania-senate-cameo-dr-oz-fetterman-orig-mh-aw.cnn/index.xml”,”videoId”:”politics/2022/07/15/snooki-pennsylvania-senate-cameo-dr-oz-fetterman-orig-mh-aw.cnn”,”adSection”:”const-video-leaf”,”dateCreated”:”7:09 PM ET, Fri July 15, 2022″,”sourceName”:”CNN”,”sourceLink”:””,”videoCollectionUrl”:”/video/playlists/atv-trending-videos/”},”contentType”:”video”,”maximizedBanner”:false,”type”:”card”,”autoStartVideo”:false},{“branding”:””,”cardContents”:{“additionalSections”:[],”auxiliaryText”:””,”bannerText”:[],”bannerHasATag”:false,”bannerPosition”:””,”brandingLink”:””,”brandingImageUrl”:””,”brandingTextHead”:””,”brandingTextSub”:””,”cardSectionName”:”us”,”contentType”:””,”cta”:”share”,”descriptionText”:[“A rescue team in Thailand jumped into action after a mother elephant fainted from stress while her 1-year-old calf was trapped in a drain.”],”descriptionPlainText”:”A rescue team in Thailand jumped into action after a mother elephant fainted from stress while her 1-year-old calf was trapped in a drain.”,”headlinePostText”:””,”headlinePreText”:””,”headlineText”:”An elephant fainted trying to protect its calf. See how vets revived her”,”headlinePlainText”:”An elephant fainted trying to protect its calf. See how vets revived her”,”iconImageUrl”:””,”iconType”:”video”,”isMobileBannerText”:false,”kickerText”:””,”maximizedBannerSize”:[],”media”:{“contentType”:”image”,”type”:”element”,”cutFormat”:”16:9″,”elementContents”:{“caption”:””,”imageAlt”:””,”imageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220714160535-thailand-elephants-rescued-large-169.jpg”,”label”:””,”galleryTitle”:””,”head”:””,”source”:”Reuters”,”photographer”:””,”cuts”:{“mini”:{“width”:220,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220714160535-thailand-elephants-rescued-small-169.jpg”,”height”:124},”xsmall”:{“width”:307,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220714160535-thailand-elephants-rescued-medium-plus-169.jpg”,”height”:173},”small”:{“width”:460,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220714160535-thailand-elephants-rescued-large-169.jpg”,”height”:259},”medium”:{“width”:780,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220714160535-thailand-elephants-rescued-exlarge-169.jpg”,”height”:438},”large”:{“width”:1100,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220714160535-thailand-elephants-rescued-super-169.jpg”,”height”:619},”full16x9″:{“width”:1600,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220714160535-thailand-elephants-rescued-full-169.jpg”,”height”:900},”mini1x1″:{“width”:120,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220714160535-thailand-elephants-rescued-small-11.jpg”,”height”:120}},”responsiveImage”:true,”originalImageUrl”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/220714160535-thailand-elephants-rescued.jpg”},”duration”:”1:04″},”noFollow”:false,”overMediaText”:””,”sectionUri”:””,”showSocialSharebar”:false,”shortUrl”:””,”statusText”:””,”statusColor”:””,”targetType”:””,”timestampDisplay”:””,”timestampUtc”:””,”lastModifiedText”:””,”lastModifiedState”:””,”type”:”card”,”url”:”/videos/us/2022/07/14/rescuers-perform-cpr-mother-elephant-orig-aw.cnn/video/playlists/atv-trending-videos/”,”width”:””,”webDisplayName”:”US”,”height”:””,”videoCMSUri”:”/video/data/3.0/video/us/2022/07/14/rescuers-perform-cpr-mother-elephant-orig-aw.cnn/index.xml”,”videoId”:”us/2022/07/14/rescuers-perform-cpr-mother-elephant-orig-aw.cnn”,”adSection”:”const-video-leaf”,”dateCreated”:”4:05 PM ET, Thu July 14, 2022″,”sourceName”:”CNN”,”sourceLink”:””,”videoCollectionUrl”:”/video/playlists/atv-trending-videos/”},”contentType”:”video”,”maximizedBanner”:false,”type”:”card”,”autoStartVideo”:false}],cardContents,i;for (i = 0; i < containerContents.length; i++) {cardContents = containerContents[i].cardContents;if (cardContents.videoId === currentVideoId) {break;}}return cardContents;}function currentVideoCollectionContainsId (currentVideoId) {var nextVideoIndex = 0,vidObj,i;if (jQuery.isArray(currentVideoCollection) && currentVideoCollection.length > 0) {for (i = 0; i < currentVideoCollection.length; i++) {vidObj = currentVideoCollection[i];if (typeof vidObj !== ‘undefined’ && vidObj.videoId) {if (vidObj.videoId === currentVideoId) {return true;}}}}return false;}function getCurrentVideoIndex(currentVideoId) {var index = 0,vidObj,i;if (jQuery.isArray(currentVideoCollection) && currentVideoCollection.length > 0) {for (i = 0; i < currentVideoCollection.length; i++) {vidObj = currentVideoCollection[i];if (typeof vidObj === ‘object’ && vidObj.videoId) {if (vidObj.videoId === currentVideoId) {return i;}}}}return index;}function getNextVideoIndex(currentVideoId) {var nextVideoIndex = 0,vidObj,i;if (jQuery.isArray(currentVideoCollection) && currentVideoCollection.length > 0) {for (i = 0; i < currentVideoCollection.length; i++) {vidObj = currentVideoCollection[i];if (typeof vidObj === ‘object’ && vidObj.videoId) {if (vidObj.videoId === currentVideoId) {if (i < currentVideoCollection.length – 1) {nextVideoIndex = i + 1;} else {nextVideoIndex = 0;}break;}}}}return nextVideoIndex;}function navigateToNextVideo(currentVideoId) {var currentVidObj,domain = CNN.Host.domain || (document.location.protocol + ‘//’ + document.location.hostname),i,nextPlay,nextVideoPlayTimeout = 1500,nextVideoUrl,overrides,vidObj;if (jQuery.isArray(currentVideoCollection) && currentVideoCollection.length > 0) {currentVidObj = currentVideoCollection[getNextVideoIndex(currentVideoId)];nextPlay = currentVidObj.videoId;nextVideoUrl = domain + currentVidObj.videoUrl;if (nextPlay === undefined || nextPlay === null) {nextPlay = currentVideoCollection[0].videoId;}moveToNextTimeout = setTimeout(function () {overrides = {videoCollection: currentVideoCollection,autostart: true};if (CNN.VideoPlayer.getLibraryName(configObj.markupId) === ‘fave’) {FAVE.player.getInstance(configObj.markupId).play(nextPlay, overrides);} else {CNNVIDEOAPI.CNNVideoManager.getInstance().playVideo(configObj.markupId, nextPlay, overrides);}if (typeof window.recallProximic !== ‘undefined’ && nextPlay !== null) {window.recallProximic(nextVideoUrl);}}, nextVideoPlayTimeout);}}var decorateVideoApi = function(){CNN.VideoPlayer.showSpinner = function showSpinner(containerId) {if (Modernizr && !Modernizr.phone && !Modernizr.mobile && !Modernizr.tablet) {jQuery(document.getElementById((‘spinner_’ + containerId).replace(‘#’, ”))).show();}};CNN.VideoPlayer.hideSpinner = function hideSpinner(containerId) {if (Modernizr && !Modernizr.phone && !Modernizr.mobile && !Modernizr.tablet) {jQuery(document.getElementById((‘spinner_’ + containerId).replace(‘#’, ”))).hide();}};CNN.VideoPlayer.hideThumbnail = function hideThumbnail(containerId) {if (Modernizr && !Modernizr.phone && !Modernizr.mobile && !Modernizr.tablet) {jQuery(document.getElementById(containerId + ‘–thumbnail’)).hide();}};};callbackObj = {onPlayerReady: function (containerId) {CNN.INJECTOR.getNameSpaceFeature(‘CNN.VideoPlayer.showSpinner’).fail(decorateVideoApi);var containerClassId;CNN.VideoPlayer.handleAdOnCVPVisibilityChange(containerId, CNN.pageVis.isDocumentVisible());if (Modernizr && !Modernizr.phone && !Modernizr.mobile && !Modernizr.tablet) {containerClassId = ‘#’ + containerId;if (jQuery(containerClassId).parents(‘.js-pg-rail-tall__head’).length > 0) {videoPinner = new CNN.VideoPinner(containerClassId);videoPinner.setIsVideoCollection(true);videoPinner.init();} else {CNN.VideoPlayer.hideThumbnail(containerId);}}},onContentEntryLoad: function(containerId, playerId, contentid, isQueue) {CNN.VideoPlayer.showSpinner(containerId);CNN.VideoPlayer.isFirstVideoInCollection(containerId, contentid);},onAdPlay: function (containerId, cvpId, token, mode, id, duration, blockId, adType) {clearTimeout(moveToNextTimeout);CNN.VideoPlayer.hideSpinner(containerId);if (Modernizr && !Modernizr.phone && !Modernizr.mobile && !Modernizr.tablet) {if (typeof videoPinner !== ‘undefined’ && videoPinner !== null) {videoPinner.setIsPlaying(true);videoPinner.handleOnVideoPlay();videoPinner.animateDown();}}},onTrackingFullscreen: function (containerId, PlayerId, dataObj) {CNN.VideoPlayer.handleFullscreenChange(containerId, dataObj);},onContentPlay: function (containerId, cvpId, contentId) {if (CNN.companion && typeof CNN.companion.updateCompanionLayout === ‘function’) {CNN.companion.updateCompanionLayout(‘removeFreewheel’);CNN.companion.updateCompanionLayout(‘restoreEpicAds’);}clearTimeout(moveToNextTimeout);CNN.VideoPlayer.hideSpinner(containerId);if (Modernizr && !Modernizr.phone && !Modernizr.mobile && !Modernizr.tablet) {if (typeof videoPinner !== ‘undefined’ && videoPinner !== null) {videoPinner.setIsPlaying(true);videoPinner.handleOnVideoPlay();videoPinner.animateDown();}}},onContentReplayRequest: function (containerId, cvpId, contentId) {if (Modernizr && !Modernizr.phone && !Modernizr.mobile && !Modernizr.tablet) {if (typeof videoPinner !== ‘undefined’ && videoPinner !== null) {videoPinner.setIsPlaying(true);var $endSlate = jQuery(document.getElementById(containerId)).parent().find(‘.js-video__end-slate’).eq(0);if ($endSlate.length > 0) {$endSlate.removeClass(‘video__end-slate–active’).addClass(‘video__end-slate–inactive’);}}}},onContentMetadata: function (containerId, playerId, metadata, contentId, duration, width, height) {if (CNN.Utils.exists(metadata)) {try {if (CNN.VideoPlayer.getLibraryName(containerId) === ‘fave’) {CNN.Videx.EmbedButton.updateCode(metadata);} else {CNN.Videx.EmbedButton.updateCode(JSON.parse(metadata));}} catch (e) {console.log(‘Invalid video metadata JSON.’);}}},onContentBegin: function (containerId, cvpId, contentId) {CNN.VideoPlayer.reverseAutoMute(containerId);CNN.VideoPlayer.isFirstVideoInCollection(containerId, contentId);if (CNN.companion && typeof CNN.companion.updateCompanionLayout === ‘function’) {CNN.companion.updateCompanionLayout(‘removeEpicAds’);CNN.companion.updateCompanionLayout(‘restoreFreewheel’);}clearTimeout(moveToNextTimeout);fastdom.mutate(function () {if (CNN.share) {CNN.share.reloadShareBar();}});updateCurrentlyPlaying(contentId);jQuery(document).triggerVideoContentStarted();},onContentComplete: function (containerId, cvpId, contentId) {navigateToNextVideo(contentId);},onContentEnd: function (containerId, cvpId, contentId) {if (CNN.companion && typeof CNN.companion.updateCompanionLayout === ‘function’) {CNN.companion.updateCompanionLayout(‘removeEpicAds’);CNN.companion.updateCompanionLayout(‘restoreFreewheel’);}if (Modernizr && !Modernizr.phone && !Modernizr.mobile && !Modernizr.tablet) {if (typeof videoPinner !== ‘undefined’ && videoPinner !== null) {videoPinner.setIsPlaying(false);}}},onCVPVisibilityChange: function (containerId, cvpId, visible) {CNN.VideoPlayer.handleAdOnCVPVisibilityChange(containerId, visible);}};mediaMetadataCallbacks = {nextTrack: function (containerId, playerId, contentId) {navigateToNextVideo(contentId);}};if (typeof configObj.context !== ‘string’ || configObj.context.length <= 0) {configObj.context = ‘business’.replace(/[()-]/g, ”);}CNN.VideoPlayer.getLibrary(configObj, callbackObj, isLivePlayer, mediaMetadataCallbacks);});CNN.INJECTOR.scriptComplete(‘videodemanddust’);

Replay

More Videos …

MUST WATCH

Dutch Caribbean News Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols