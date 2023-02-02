New Hilton Barbados General Manager named Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Hilton has appointed a new General Manager at the Hilton Barbados Resort.

Jacques Monteil joined the property in September 2022, and will lead the operations of the 348 room resort.

A 26-year hospitality industry veteran, Monteil most recently served as Hotel Manager at Conrad Punta de Mita, where he played a critical role in the successful opening of this exceptional luxury resort in 2020. Prior to this, he held the position of Hotel Manager at Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino; Director Food & Beverage and Director Catering, Events and Banquet Operations at Hilton Waikoloa Village Resort and Associate Director Catering & Events, Waldorf Astoria La Quinta Resort, where he sharpened his skills in hospitality.

Monteil, a graduate of the University of Texas, brings a wealth of knowledge to the new position, with a background which spans the areas of Rooms and Food & Beverage Divisions, Group and Leisure Sales, Marketing, Conference Management, Security and Finance in mid-to-large sized properties.

The energetic, transformational, hands-on leader, has also been a member of opening teams at four hotels, and was involved in two hotel renovations. He also has a proven record of building high performing teams that achieve revenue goals, control costs, and increase guest satisfaction scores.

His vision is to position Hilton Barbados Resort as the resort of choice for extraordinary and unique experiences through offering diverse cuisine, showcasing the local culture and art, and embracing all of the local traditions that make Barbados truly beyond the imagination.

Monteil said, “Barbados has so much to offer with its rich history, culture, and of course, its greatest resource, the people. Over the past few months, I have been getting acquainted with the amazing team here in Barbados. Their hard work, dedication, and continued focus on delivering an exceptional customer experience, has greatly contributed to the success of the resort.”

NewsAmericasNow.com