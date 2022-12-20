New DHB on track for completion within 2 years – VP

Black Immigrant Daily News

A preliminary design of the new Demerara River bridge

The new Demerara River bridge (DHB) being built by China Railway and Construction Corporation (International) Limited, is still on track for completion within the two-year timeline, according to Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo.

In a recent broadcast interview, Jagdeo explained that work on the US$261 million new bridge has already started. In fact, he noted that the timeline for the bridge will coincide with several of Guyana’s other major transformational projects.

These projects include the gas-to-shore project from the West Coast Demerara (WCD) shore, to Wales, West Bank Demerara (WBD) and the new four-lane highway from Schoonord to Crane.

According to the Vice President, there has so far not been any time slippages in any of these major projects.

“Apparently, they’re doing work now, because they have to test the work. They’re doing boreholes now, where each one of those structures will go. They have to understand the geology there. And so that work is being done to ensure the final designs are ready. But we still believe it will be done within a two-year timeframe.”

“And that will coincide with the four-lane completion from Crane to the bridge, the gas-to-energy project, the four lanes from Ogle that has a two years’ time too. So far, we haven’t had any major slippages on timelines on any one of these projects. And this is very important for us,” Jagdeo said.

The new bridge will be a fixed 2.65-kilometre four-lane high-span cable-stayed structure across the Demerara River with the width of the driving surface being about 23.6 metres. It will feature a bicycle lane, will bring an end to closures to vehicular traffic with a 50-metre fixed high span to cater for the free flow of vessels uninterrupted. The river will be dredged along a 13.5-kilometre stretch to accommodate large vessels.

A contract for the bridge was awarded to a joint venture led by China Railway and Construction Corporation (International) Limited, which outbid four other pre-qualified international companies that submitted proposals for the project. Prior to the signing, the Guyana Government, through a team of specialists – legal and engineering – was in negotiations with the Chinese company to finalise the terms of the contract.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Public Works Minister Juan Edghill described this as the largest contract for a transport infrastructure project ever financed by the Guyana Government. He pointed out that the daily traffic across the Demerara River increased by 62 per cent over the past decade, and it contributed to heightened congestion, discomfort and frustration among the public.

Moreover, Minister within the Public Works Ministry, Deodat Indar had described this as a fulfilment of a manifesto promise of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Administration.

Back in November 2021, Cabinet had granted its no-objection for the Chinese company to construct the bridge using a Design-Build-Finance (DBF) model. The bridge will land aback Nandy Park, East Bank Demerara (EBD), on the eastern side and at La Grange, West Bank Demerara (WBD) on the western side.

Already, the Guyana Government has allocated some $21.1 billion in the 2022 Budget towards work on the bridge. It will have a lifespan of 100 years. This new bridge will replace the ageing floating Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB), which has outlived its lifespan by several decades.

At 1.25 miles (2.01km), the current Demerara Harbour Bridge is a strategic link between the East and West Banks of Demerara, facilitating the daily movement of thousands of vehicles, people, and cargo.

