Ne-Yo Had Outside Child Says Wife Crystal Smith Who Files For Divorce

Crystal Smith is not here for the reconciliation as she filed for divorce from R&B singer Ne-Yo alleging that he cheated on her and fathered a child with another woman during their marriage. The couple renewed their vows this year after being separated for two years.

According to TMZ, the divorce petition was filed on August 1, a day after, Smith said that Ne-Yo was in the streets with many women, including prostitutes, and that he paid for unprotected sex during their 6-year marriage.

Crystal Smith says the couple got married on February 20, 2016, but they have been separated on or about July 22, 2022, and “since that date have continuously lived in a bona fide state of separation.”

The couple also shares three small children, Shaffer Smith Jr., Roman Smith, and baby Isabella Smith, who was born last year.

Smith says in her petition that she “is entitled to a divorce from [Ne-Yo] upon the ground that the marriage is irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation.”

She added that the singer has also committed the “act of adultery” and recently fathered a child with another woman. She did not reveal more details about the outside child. Crystal Smith wants temporary and permanent alimony from Ne-Yo. She says that at present, she has joint legal custody of the children with Ne-Yo, but she wants the court to grant her primary physical custody of the children along with child support for the three of them.

In her affidavit, Smith revealed that she has remained unemployed throughout the course of the marriage with Ne-Yo because they had agreed that she will be a housewife and raise the children. She added that the singer also earns a “significant self-employment income” as a singer, songwriter, and producer.

“[Crystal] requests that [Ne-Yo] be solely responsible for any and all debts and obligations independently acquired by [Ne-Yo] and that [Ne-Yo] hold [Crystal] harmless for any such debts or obligations,” the petition also reads.

Crystal Smith Instagram

In the meantime, Smith is asking the court for an “equitable division” of their marital home, a mansion in Los Angeles, and for him to cover her legal fees that round off to $25,000.

“Due to the disparity in income, [Crystal] moves the Court for an award of attorney fees on account in the amount of $25,000 as temporary attorney’s fees and expenses of litigation so that [Crystal] may pursue her claims for divorce with the opportunity to be effectively represented by counsel and properly protect her interests,” the filing read.

Ne-Yo has not filed an answer to the divorce petition. The singer was criticized on July 31 by Smith, who accused him of cheating and leading a double life.

“8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected,” she wrote on Instagram while labeling him a narcissist.

Ne-Yo had also responded later that day with a statement on Twitter asking for privacy.

“For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors. Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time,” he said.

The couple has been having problems for the past two years when they separated, but during that time, they had a baby and even renewed their vows this year, signaling that their marital problems were over. The divorce is, however, not a shock to many, given Smith’s claims last week and some blogs dishing “tea” on the artist that supports his estranged wife’s claims.