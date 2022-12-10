NCF cultural officer selected for US Leadership Program Loop Barbados

Alicia Payne-Hurley has been selected to participate in the US Department of State’s International Visitor Leadership Programme (IVLP).

From December 5 to 16, the cultural officer for dance at the National Cultural Foundation will be the United States to participate in a project titled, ‘Promoting Social Change Through The Arts’.

The project seeks to examine the link between cultural engagement and community wellbeing by focusing on the arts as a vehicle for promoting social change and community stability. It will look at the use of art in confronting social issues and challenges associated with ethnic diversity, sexual orientation, and economic stratification, and it reveals the particular power that the arts can have in environments where there are few venues for political speech.

Speaking on Payne-Hurley’s participation in IVLP, US Embassy spokesperson Donald Maynard said “Exchanges like the one Ms Payne-Hurley is participating in are fabulous opportunities for us to highlight the values that the United States and Barbados share. Working together to promote social change we are building a stronger, more vibrant future for the next generation.”

The IVLP is the Department of State’s premier professional exchange program which brings together emerging leaders in their respective professions to engage with US counterparts and share best practices with program participants.