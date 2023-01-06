NCC begins setting up for Carnival

Black Immigrant Daily News

In this file photo, the scaffolding base for the big stage in front of the grand stand of the Queen’s Park Savannah is ready for the stage top as preparations conitnue for what is being dubbed the ‘Mother of all Carnivals.’ – Photo by Sureash Choal

THE National Carnival Commission (NCC) deputy chairman Davlin Thomas said construction of the North Stand is already underway as the commission is setting things in motion for the hosting of this year’s carnival.

It was announced last year that the North Stand was making a return after having not been a part of the physical Carnival infrastructure for more than two years.

NCC chairman Winston “Gypsy” Peters then said it had become too expensive to build and dismantle.

On its Facebook page, the commission made the announcements saying, “North Stand, Carnival Village, Kaiso House, the Greens and more (will) make their return to Carnival City, Queen’s Park Savannah for the Mother of All Carnivals 2023.”

This is not the only change expected for Carnival 2023.

Thomas said this year’s festival – scheduled for February 20-21 – will also see the return of the Savannah Greens and park-and-ride.

“It is going to be an engaging Carnival,” Thomas said.

More innovations include the commission’s e-ticketing system. This year will also see the use of push technology by the commission to help in future target marketing.

Free Internet will also be available at the Queen’s Park Savannah and will be provided by one of TT’s major providers. Thomas could not say which provider as negotiations were ongoing.

Oxford dictionary defines push technology as a service that allows internet users to keep receiving a particular type of information without having to request it each time.

This is often used by marketers to directly engage their customers.

Thomas said the Greens will also be available for promoters to rent to host their events.

“From a holistic perspective, the idea of the mother of all Carnivals, is to facilitate as much people as is humanly possible.”

Asked what is being put in place to protect people’s information while data mining, Thomas said the information shared will be basic information.

He said the chosen provider will give the necessary security.

