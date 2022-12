The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

A number of activities are being hosted this week to observe Prison Week in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The activities began with a Church Service on Sunday December 11th and will culminate on Sunday December 18th.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s special report.

