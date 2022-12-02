NBC’s Special Report – Friday December 2nd 2022

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is appealing to people throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines to protect themselves and the health of others during the Christmas season.

This appeal has come from Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Roger Duncan during an interview with NBC News.

Dr. Duncan said while people go about their lives during the Christmas season they must still be mindful about the potential spread of diseases if they do not follow proper health protocols.

Rawdica Stephen has more in today’s Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/HEALTH-CHRISTMAS-PROTECTION-REPORT.mp3

