NBA YoungBoy Teases ‘The Last Slimeto’ After Dropping New Song ‘I Don’t Talk’

NBA YoungBoy is keeping his promise to fans as he revealed that he is ready to drop his upcoming album The Last Slimeto.

The Louisiana rapper is still on a high after beating his felony gun charges in California last week. On Monday (July 18) the rapper dropped a new track and even teased the release of his upcoming album, which is scheduled to be released via Atlantic Records, and the rapper’s Never Broke Again label.

“You ready for the album?” YoungBoy Never Broke Again wrote on Instagram as a caption for what may be the album cover.

Back in April, the 22-year-old rapper dropped seven new songs on the upcoming album. So far, 11 songs are available on the upcoming album, which will see a total of totals 30 tracks being released.

Songs on the project revealed so far are “4KT Baby,” “The North Bleeding,” “Loner Life,” “Acclaimed Emotions, “Wagwan,” “Ghost,” “Nightfall,” “Holy,” “I Got the Bag,” “Mr. Grim Reaper” and the popular “I Hate YoungBoy.”

NBA YoungBoy

This would make it NBA YoungBoy’s final album under his deal with Atlantic, as the rapper shared in May while disclosing that he had no interest in signing another deal with Atlantic.

The rapper has been beefing with his label as he shared that he wanted $100 million. He had initially signed with Atlantic for $2 million in 2016 to release five albums, and he went on to release several successful projects, including his solo album Sincerely Kentrell, which dropped late last year.

In a chat with DJ Akademiks in May, the rapper had said he wasn’t interested in negotiating with Atlantic if they didn’t want to pay the figures he wanted. He had also revealed that his YouTube channel alone was making $17 million a year in support of his claim for more money.

“They ain’t gonna come back to me, because I ain’t trying to hear s**t they got to say,” he told DJ Akademiks in an interview in late 2021.

Meanwhile, NBA YoungBoy is also blessing fans with an upcoming tour he revealed after his not guilty verdict last week. The tour is set to be around the United States, but nothing concrete has been shared yet.

The Last Slimeto album release date is set for August 5, 2022.