NBA YoungBoy Subs Lil Durk, NLE Choppa Saying You “Gone Die” With Piles Of Cash

NBA YoungBoy sending a lot of subliminal shots on the Gram and in a new diss track, “Know Like I Know.”

The Baton Rouge rapper is not letting up as he responds with more subliminal diss for NLE Choppa and Lil Durk on a new song released on Tuesday (January 18). The latest diss song comes days after he released another song that dissed late rapper King Von.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is gearing up to release his upcoming mixtape Colors, and it seems that he is teasing several songs which take shots at those who have subliminally dissed him for his connection to Chicago rapper Quando Rondo.

NBA Youngboy has not held back with his recent King Von diss song “Bring The Hook,” where he name drops the notorious O-Block gang as he claims he’s “rolling up” a pack for them.

Among those who have responded are Lil Durk, NLE Choppa, King Yella, King Von’s sister, and others. Youngboy is not letting up though, as he drops “Know Like I Know,” where social media users speculated that he is sending subliminals to NLE Choppa.

“I bet your momma would be destroyed, n**a, when we send your stupid ass to God for makin’ statements/Choosin’ sides about my beef with them lil boys,” YoungBoy says at the start of the song.

Lil Durk / @lildurk IG

“I can say I saw it, you can say I was your favorite, n**a/Better stay up in your place btch, fck around get your face split,” the lyric says. The new song comes a day after an NBA Youngboy fan attacked NLE Choppa in the airport.

The latest hostility towards NLE Choppa comes from Choppa’s recent tweet co-signing Lil Reese, who responded to an Akademiks post asking if Youngboy was on “demon time,” to which the former said no, he’s just a normal rapper.

It seems that Youngboy did not like NLE inserting himself.

In the meantime, NLE Choppa also addressed the latest beef. While in an interview with Hot Freestyle, NLE Choppa was asked about why he intervened in the spat between Youngboy and Lil Durk.

“Pretty much I was just agreeing with what Lil Reese said because at the end of the day like I said there are certain things that, nobody is right or wrong in my opinion but I know what is right with me and I know whom I stand with and whom I support and when you speak on certain situations that you really don’t have nothing to do with or you weren’t in that position, somebody lost their life,” he said.

“If you wasn’t there if you weren’t in his face, if you ain’t do something, so it’s something you respect. He’s a fantastic artist and in one period of time he was my favourite artist,” NLE added as he pointed out that he and Youngboy were not always enemies as they even have a song together.

Youngboy, in the meantime, also referenced NLE’s healthy lifestyle and a woman they both dated in the past.

“I don’t give a fk how you treat your body, give a fck bout your cleaning… Na better ask Blasian about me,” seemingly referring to Yung Blasian, whom they both dated and apparently fell out over.

The song also sent subliminal shots at Lil Durk, who had responded to NBA after his first diss song referenced Durk.

“All these n**as tryna to be the biggest rapper while I’m tryna wrap ’em in a body bag with a toe tag in his last meetin’ with the pastor/I know a n*a that got Instagram and Twitter still ain’t tryna master how they play wit’ me,” Youngboy raps.

As the song makes the rounds, NBA YoungBoy shared photos of himself spelling out his message using money. “You ni**a gone die,” one message reads while the second message reads, “stay safe.”