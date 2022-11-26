NBA YoungBoy Responds To Criticism Over King Von’s Diss By Quando Rondo

NBA YoungBoy and Quando Rondo are receiving heavy backlash from sections of the hip-hop community after their latest project apparently disses dead Chicago rapper King Von and even references his killer Lul Tim.

Hours after the project was released on Friday, the two rappers began to trend on social media as fans and critics alike called them out for continuing to “diss the dead.” The joint project called ‘3860’ features the track “Want Me Dead,” which references late rapper King Von and his sister Kayla B.

“My favorite opp dead, sister talk too much, no, I don’t like the bitch / Lul Timmy rolled her brother up, got stepped on in some Nike kicks,” Quando raps on the track.

Lul Tim is the NBA signee who allegedly murdered King Von on November 6, 2020. The rapper was arrested in Georgia and later charged with felony murder for King Von’s death but was released on $100,000 bail. It’s unclear if he is awaiting trial for the murder of Von or if he was relieved of the charges on self defense.

King Von was shot and killed after a fight started outside of a hookah lounge in Atlanta between his OTF crew and Quando Rondo’s entourage. NBA YoungBoy also seemed to react to the backlash with posts on Instagram and claimed that he didn’t want the project to be released. According to the rapper, he didn’t feel good about the lyrics being released, but he didn’t seem to blame Rondo for the release.

“Had to tell Quando don’t nobody care as long they making a dollars off you l’ve begged for that tape to not be Released and quando respected my wishes I talk to missionaries everyday inside my home who probably gone ask me about that tape that sh*t not sitting on top of my heart right but just pay attention to what these people promote they are evil and don’t give a f**k about us,” the rapper wrote on Instagram Stories.

“I see why they didn’t post my stop the violence message,” he said, referring to a video he released days ago urging for others to stop inflicting violence on each other.

“Stop playing with me son you ain’t strong enough,” the rapper also said in another story, seemingly responding to King Von fans coming at him.

In the meantime, there has been much criticism for YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Rondo, with many even referencing Rondo’s interview with Angela Yee recently.

“Quando keep trynna get clout off,” another said.

“I cannot take quando rondo serious how u was just cryin out loud on live tv and saying u was done with gangbangin then turn around and diss von boy yo ass a goofy,” another said.