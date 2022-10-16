NBA YoungBoy Announces New Album ‘Ma’ I Got A Family’ Drops Friday

NBA YoungBoy announces his sixth project this year, dropping this week.

The Baton Rouge native revealed the title of the album on IG on Sunday, telling fans it will be released exclusively on YouTube and will comprise 13-17 songs. The album is titled Ma’ I Got A Family. NBA YoungBoy also shared a photo of himself with his baby mother, Jazlyn Mychelle, and their two babies. The project will be his sixth since the start of the year, a sign that YB is showing no signs of slowing down.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is now an independent artist after getting out of his deal with Atlantic Records. There were some rumors the label offered him a lucrative $60 million deal earlier this year, but he recently revealed he is not signed to a label, meaning he never put pen to paper for the rumored deal. Additionally, there were some rumors that Birdman offered him a lucrative deal to sign with Cash Money, but it seems that deal never materialized, or they’re still in negotiations.

Being an independent artist means that he is taking all the royalties for his new music, and let’s not forget that YoungBoy is only second to Drake in terms of music streaming this year, with over 5 billion streams. NBA YoungBoy is also the top streaming artist on YouTube over the past two years, which might explain why he is releasing this new project exclusively on the platform.

So far, in 2022, YoungBoy has released three mixtapes, Colors, Realer 2, and 3800 Degrees, later released on October 7. In August, he released an album, The Last Slimeto, which has since been certified gold by the RIAA. The album saw guest appearances from Kehlani, Quavo, and Rod Wave.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again

The project also spawned the controversial diss track “I Hate YoungBoy,” in which he went after a number of artists, including Lil Durk, Gucci Mane, Lil Baby, and his former friend Boosie Badazz. The single would go on to peak at No. 26 on the US Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and at No. 79 on the Hot 100 chart.

NBA YoungBoy and his girlfriend, Jazlyn Mychelle, recently welcomed their second child together, a baby boy. The couple has a 1-year-old daughter. While this is the second for Mychelle, this is the 10th child for the rapper.